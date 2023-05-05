NEWS
NISD election day is May 6
May 6 is election day for Nocona Independent School District with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 102 Clay Street.
Incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker. Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board.
NEWS
Bowie retains ISO class 2/2X
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie Fire Department has been informed it can expect a 2023 Public Protection Classification of 2/2X in August following a Nov. 9, 2022 review of the community.
Fire Chief Doug Page said the letter arrived from the State Fire Marshal’s Office explaining the rating, which maintains virtually the same rating Bowie has now which is class 02/2Y. This was the first review of the city since 2017.
City officials are very pleased to see the rating has been maintained. All property owners within the city limits fall into this rating.
Page said just outside the city limits is rated 8B (Bowie Rural Fire District) and more than five miles out from the Bowie Rural station it goes up to 10. Much of this relates to water availability.
Read the full story on the rating in your mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona ISD voters go to polls Saturday
Voters in the Nocona Independent School District wrapped up early voting Tuesday and will go to the polls on May 6 for the trustee election.
Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said as of Monday afternoon the early voting numbers were 132 ballots cast early.
Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Justin Building, 102 Clay Street.
Incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker as he seeks his third full term on the board. Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board.
Wednesday morning Wall reported there were a total of 166 early ballots cast in the NISD election.
NEWS
Jason Childress named intermediate principal
Jason Childress will make the move from assistant principal at Bowie Junior High to principal at Bowie Intermediate School.
The Bowie Independent School District Trustees made the selection following a called board meeting at 7:15 a.m. Monday. Sara Cravens, principal the past two years, resigned two weeks ago. As the school year comes to a close the district has two administrative positions vacant, BJH assistant principal and BHS assistant principal, following Adam Bell’s departure.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said he hopes they can draw from all the applicants to fill the jobs. When asked what made Childress stand out in the process, Enlow said it was his experience.
Read more about the principal in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price