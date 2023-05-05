NISD election day is May 6

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The City of Bowie Fire Department has been informed it can expect a 2023 Public Protection Classification of 2/2X in August following a Nov. 9, 2022 review of the community.

Fire Chief Doug Page said the letter arrived from the State Fire Marshal’s Office explaining the rating, which maintains virtually the same rating Bowie has now which is class 02/2Y. This was the first review of the city since 2017.

City officials are very pleased to see the rating has been maintained. All property owners within the city limits fall into this rating.

Page said just outside the city limits is rated 8B (Bowie Rural Fire District) and more than five miles out from the Bowie Rural station it goes up to 10. Much of this relates to water availability.

Read the full story on the rating in your mid-week Bowie News.