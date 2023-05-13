Nocona BBQ team advances to nationals on dessert

The two Nocona High School barbecue teams competed at the state championship this past weekend with the Second Hand Smokers placing sixth in the dutch oven dessert category giving them points and clearing a way to the national competition in June.

Team member Denise DeLeon prepared the dessert.

The competition will be hosted at the Kahlari Resort June 18-21, a multi-day event with pork butt as the tie-breaker. There also will be some keynote speakers and training specific to barbecue.

The Burnt Ends did not make the final cut for nationals, but the team made up of two freshmen and three seniors had a great debut year.

Final scores from the state contest have not arrived to show where the teams placed in all five events. Both teams have been invited to attend and assist two teams cooking at the world championship contest in Memphis later in May.