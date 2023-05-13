SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona BBQ team advances to nationals on dessert
The two Nocona High School barbecue teams competed at the state championship this past weekend with the Second Hand Smokers placing sixth in the dutch oven dessert category giving them points and clearing a way to the national competition in June.
Team member Denise DeLeon prepared the dessert.
The competition will be hosted at the Kahlari Resort June 18-21, a multi-day event with pork butt as the tie-breaker. There also will be some keynote speakers and training specific to barbecue.
The Burnt Ends did not make the final cut for nationals, but the team made up of two freshmen and three seniors had a great debut year.
Final scores from the state contest have not arrived to show where the teams placed in all five events. Both teams have been invited to attend and assist two teams cooking at the world championship contest in Memphis later in May.
SCHOOL NEWS
Pre-K, kindergarten ‘signing day” planned
Celebrate the big day of your child starting pre-kindergarten or kindergarten with “Signing Day” from 4-6 p.m. on May 8 at Bowie Elementary School.
Any family who has a three to five-year-old that will be registered for the 2023-24 school year are invited to this special celebration that harkens to a graduate signing to move on to higher education.
Families can meet the teachers, pick up registration packets and take a picture of the day. The campus Head Start team from Region 9 Education Service Center also will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the application.
SCHOOL NEWS
Choir concert on May 11
Bowie High School Choir students will present their spring concert at 6 p.m. in the junior high auditorium.
The program will be a “Salute to the Screen,” featuring songs from movies and TV shows. The public is invited to attend. The choir is under the direction of Melissa Zamzow.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Bands wrap up year with concert series
Music will be the name of the game during May as the choir and band programs of Bowie High School wrap up the year with a series of special concerts.
The schedule will be as follows:
• BHS Music Department presents A Chamber Concert featuring music performed by the 2022-23 State Solo and Ensemble Choir and Band students. It will be at 5 p.m. on May 2 in the junior high auditorium.
• Bowie Junior High Spring Band Concert featuring the sixth-grade band, plus the white and maroon bands. It will be at 6 p.m. on May 4 in the auditorium.
• BHS Jazz Band invites you to an evening of music, plus a special appearance by the high school percussion ensemble. It will be at 7 p.m. on May 8 in the high school cafeteria.
• BHS Band presents “Destination,” inviting everyone to come travel beyond with them on a musical adventure. It will be at 7 p.m. on May 15 in the high school cafeteria.
Make plans to attend.
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 week ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property