Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car

Montague County law enforcement and Bowie Police attended to a pair of separate incidents that prompted a delay in dismissing the local school campuses by about 15 minutes or more Monday.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green reported about 4:45 p.m. Monday the bare basics of the incidents as the investigation is only in its preliminary stage.

Incident one involved information from the county sheriff’s office about a man who was allegedly making threats of suicide and had a gun. Green said the man has children in local schools and there were concerns in case he came to school. The sheriff’s staff was able to find him out in the county and talk with him. He was unharmed and additional details will come later.

Incident two the chief said involved a middle-aged lady who was driving in the area of Farm-to-Market 1125 and Rock Hill Road when she was flagged down by a man who needed a ride. She stopped and picked him up, but once inside he reportedly began threatening her to drive or he would kill her. Green said based on the basic info he had at 4:45 p.m. Monday the male subject began hitting the female driver assaulting her.

“She was able to stop the car and when she did, he jumped out running toward the area near Murphy Express and Walmart. Officers were already over at the high school which had been locked down and some of them went to that area to search. Deputy Chase Pelton brought over K9 Ace and he was deployed to track down the suspect. K9 Ace and Pelton captured and placed him into custody without further incident,” said the chief.

Bowie Police and the sheriff’s office expect to provide additional information tomorrow as they talk further with the suspects and witnesses.