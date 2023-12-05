Connect with us

Postal carriers collect food on Saturday

3 mins ago

Fill a bag this Saturday as the U.S. State Postal workers collect nonperishable food items to help feed local families.
Most local residents received a paper bag for the food drive in their mailbox this week, but if you did not just leave a bag of food items by your mailbox. The letter carrier will pick it up and it will be delivered to food banks and pantries in your community.
Help stamp out hunger the second Saturday in May.

Sip & Stroll with Mom this Friday

2 days ago

05/10/2023

It will be an evening to honor mom with this Friday evening’s Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll with Me event downtown Bowie.
This event just continues to gain momentum with more locations to visit and stroll from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12. To help honor the Sip guests the participating merchants will also be signing up strollers for a chance to win a free gift basket with items highlighting all the fun locations.
Shoppers will stroll to the participating merchants/businesses and may purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass for $10. Participants may also choose to use their Sip and Stroll with me glass from a previous event to enjoy a sip during the stroll. It is a great way to see what’s new downtown.

See the full list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.

Chisholm Trail Rodeo May 12-13

2 days ago

05/10/2023

The 71st annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo rides into Nocona this weekend with all the traditional rodeo action for two nights, May 12-13.
Stock for this United Professional Rodeo Association rodeo is provided by the awarding-winning Champion Rodeo Company. Advance tickets are on sale for $8 and tickets are $10 at the gate. Six and under get in free.
Sanctioned nightly events will feature bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, ranch bronc, ladies breakaway roping, tie-down roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding. There is $18,500 added money.
The non-sanctioned events will include junior barrels for those age 16 and under. There is $250 added each night and a jackpot nightly Entry fee is $40.
Mutton bustin’ will take place during the rodeo for those ages eight an under. There is a $20 entry fee for mutton bustin’. There also will be a calf scramble nightly for those ages nine to 12. Winners in both contests receive buckles.

Read the full story and meet the queen and princess candidates in your mid-week Bowie News.

Saint Jo CC, Montague County Child Welfare join to host mayoral ‘shoot-out’

2 days ago

05/10/2023

The Saint Jo Chamber in conjunction with the Montague County Child Welfare Board will host their sporting clay event on May 12.
This annual event, which has become an area favorite, is at the Willawalla Creek Shooting Center just south of Saint Jo at 483 Dye Cemetery Road. The shooting center has hosted U.S. Olympic athletes as well as shooters from around the world.
As part of this year’s event, organizers have invited Gaylynn Burris, Bowie mayor, Robert Fenoglio, Nocona mayor, and Shawn Armstrong, Saint Jo mayor for a friendly “shoot out” during lunch.
The child welfare board serves children across the county and this portion of Friday’s event will highlight some of the communities they serve.

Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.

