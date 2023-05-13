COUNTY LIFE
Remember your mother this Sunday on Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is a time to express love and appreciation for mothers, sentiments that are often expressed with gifts. Flowers are a popular present to bestow on Mother’s Day, as they can brighten a room and bring a sweet aroma to any household.
While any flowers may ultimately suffice on Mother’s Day, gift givers may want to select flowers for Mom that convey specific messages. The language of flowers has been recognized for centuries. Though perhaps not as heralded as it once was, flower symbolism persists to this day. Here’s a look at some of the meanings behind certain types of flowers to help guide Mother’s Day gifting.
· Amaryllis: These plants start as bulbs and are naturally spring-blooming flowers. The name comes from the Greek word “amarysso,” which means “to sparkle,” and they symbolize pride.
· Aster: These daisy-like flowers are delicate-looking perennials. Asters make great gifts because they symbolize love and daintiness.
· Begonia: There are more than 2,000 types of begonias, and the flower symbolizes deep thoughts. Begonias were made famous by French horticulturist Michel Bégon, who thought the blooms looked like beautiful girls.
· Bleeding heart: These flowers are red and pink blossoms that look like the perfect heart shape with a teardrop at the bottom. They’re beautiful and symbolic of love and affection.
· Buttercup: These are associated with youthfulness and cheerfulness and can call to mind childhood days spent picking buttercups and holding them under chins to reveal that you like butter. The flower is known for its beauty and innocent charm.
· Camellia (white): White camellias stand for purity and innocence, but they also symbolize admiration and respect. Camellias make beautiful additions to any bouquet.
· Daisy: Daisies are happy-looking flowers, and according to Norse mythology they represent motherhood and children.
· Delphinium: Delphiniums come in pink, white and blue varieties and embody youth and renewal. They’re a good pick if you want to convey a continued or renewed affection for a person.
· Tulip: Tulips with an orange hue are thought to represent understanding and appreciation. They can express appreciation for Mom or another special person. Yellow tulips symbolize happiness, while pink tulips are symbolic of love. Red blooms should be reserved for sweethearts.
COUNTY LIFE
Postal carriers collect food on Saturday
Fill a bag this Saturday as the U.S. State Postal workers collect nonperishable food items to help feed local families.
Most local residents received a paper bag for the food drive in their mailbox this week, but if you did not just leave a bag of food items by your mailbox. The letter carrier will pick it up and it will be delivered to food banks and pantries in your community.
Help stamp out hunger the second Saturday in May.
COUNTY LIFE
Sip & Stroll with Mom this Friday
It will be an evening to honor mom with this Friday evening’s Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll with Me event downtown Bowie.
This event just continues to gain momentum with more locations to visit and stroll from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12. To help honor the Sip guests the participating merchants will also be signing up strollers for a chance to win a free gift basket with items highlighting all the fun locations.
Shoppers will stroll to the participating merchants/businesses and may purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass for $10. Participants may also choose to use their Sip and Stroll with me glass from a previous event to enjoy a sip during the stroll. It is a great way to see what’s new downtown.
See the full list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo May 12-13
The 71st annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo rides into Nocona this weekend with all the traditional rodeo action for two nights, May 12-13.
Stock for this United Professional Rodeo Association rodeo is provided by the awarding-winning Champion Rodeo Company. Advance tickets are on sale for $8 and tickets are $10 at the gate. Six and under get in free.
Sanctioned nightly events will feature bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, ranch bronc, ladies breakaway roping, tie-down roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding. There is $18,500 added money.
The non-sanctioned events will include junior barrels for those age 16 and under. There is $250 added each night and a jackpot nightly Entry fee is $40.
Mutton bustin’ will take place during the rodeo for those ages eight an under. There is a $20 entry fee for mutton bustin’. There also will be a calf scramble nightly for those ages nine to 12. Winners in both contests receive buckles.
Read the full story and meet the queen and princess candidates in your mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 week ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property