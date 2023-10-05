SPORTS
Saint Jo baseball beats Vernon Northside in playoffs
The Saint Jo Panthers won their bi-district playoff series against Vernon Northside on Friday, finishing up what they only briefly started the day before until storms came in to delay the game.
The Panthers won both games with authority 9-0 and 12-0 against the Indians.
Originally both games were scheduled for Thursday. Saint Jo had just scored the first run in game one in the top of the third inning when Trevor O’Neal put a ball in play to the shortstop which resulted in an error that allowed Blake Penaluna scoring.
With the Panthers up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, at first there was a lighting delay. Then a torrential downpour came after an hour which also brought with it a tornado warning that delayed the game until the next day.
When play was resumed, Saint Jo’s defense was led by pitcher Brice Durham picking up where he left off by striking out many Northside hitters.
The Panther bats continued to struggle until the top of the sixth inning. Sam Martin drove in a run with a single. Two batters later Kile Thurman’s hit to the shortstop resulted in an error that drove in one more run to extend Saint Jo’s lead to 3-0.
The Panthers pulled away in the top of the seventh. Cooper Harris drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Martin drove in a run with a double and later scored on a balk. With the bases later loaded, O’Neal drew a walk to score a run.
Mathew Everson and Collin Thomas were then hit by pitches in back-to-back sequences to score two more runs before out three, putting Saint Jo up 9-0 heading into the Indians final three outs.
Durham did not let them get anything going, striking out two of them and retiring the other one on a ground out to third base.
Saint Jo won 9-0.
O’Neal and Martin led the team with two RBIs each. The Panthers only had six hits in the game, but drew five walks, were hit by six pitches and took advantage of four fielding errors from Northside to score runs.
On the mound, Durham pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out 12 batters. The Panther defense committed only one fielding error behind him.
Saint Jo did not have long to celebrate as game two started 30 minutes later.
Bullfest rocks the arena despite iffy weather
Bullfest 2023 faced some uncertain weather conditions last Saturday night, but a large crowd enjoyed the bucking bull action at the Saint Jo Rodeo Arena. Clancy Hart, Forestburg, was the Bullfest winner. Organizers Johnny Locke and Dale Lyons of Big L Cattle said they were very pleased with the big crowd, especially after the move to a new location, and they look forward to making plans for next year. See lots of photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bullfest feature high flying bucking bull action along with the popular mutton bustin’ for kids. (Photos by Benjimin Barker J bar S Photography)
Lady Panthers lose to Blum in playoffs
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers softball season came to an end on Friday as they lost to Blum in a double-header playoff series.
The Lady Panthers lost both games by run-rule as the Lady Cats won 19-5 and 16-2.
Saint Jo was coming off its first playoff series win in program history against Bryson the previous week. Blum was going to be a different story as the Lady Cats were one of the top ranked teams in the state in 1A.
The Lady Cats showed it by scoring nine runs in the top of the first inning in game one. Saint Jo got two of the runs back with Payzlie Cervantes and Maxey Johnson driving in a runs with singles.
It was not enough to keep up with the hot bats from Blum. The Lady Cats scored 10 runs during the next three innings before Saint Jo’s offense could score again.
Taylor Patrick led off with a single, advanced to second after a hit batter and then stole third base before a dropped third strike allowed her to score one run.
The Lady Panthers held Blum to no runs in the fifth inning, but needed to score seven runs in order to avoid getting run ruled.
Mercedes Diaz led off and got on base by getting hit by a pitch. Nevaeh Spann then hit a single and Diaz advanced to third base. She later came in to score a run by stealing home.
Several batters later with the bases loaded, Johnson hit a single that drove in one run.
Two groundouts followed to end the game, Blum winning 19-5 after five innings.
Johnson led the team with two hits and two RBIs while Cervantes and Skidmore each drove in one run.
Saint Jo had to dust off the game and play game two 30 minutes later.
Jackrabbits sweep bi-district series against Peaster
The Bowie Jackrabbits are moving on as they defeated Peaster in their bi-district series on Saturday in a thrilling conclusion.
After blowing out the Greyhounds 12-0 on Friday, the Jackrabbits won 4-3 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Seth Hall in the 10th inning on Saturday to drive in Carson Sanders for the series clinching run.
Bowie were favorites heading into the series, but not overwhelmingly so with the Jackrabbits being a second seed and Peaster a three seed.
Still, Bowie was coming in with a lot of confidence, going 6-1 in the second half of district while picking up wins against 2A playoff opponents Seymour and Windthorst.
Freshman Edmond DeLeon got the start on the mound in game one on Friday played at Peaster. The Jackrabbits won six of DeLeon’s seven starts during district play and established himself as the team’s ace despite his young age.
He got some help from the offense in the top of the first. With one out, Tucker Jones picked a good time to hit his first home run of the season, hitting over the centerfield fence to put Bowie up 1-0. It was a sign of things to come for more of the Jackrabbit batters.
It was quiet for both teams offensively in the second and third innings before Bowie decided to start bombing more balls over the fence. In the top of the fourth inning, Brody Armstrong hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to extend the Jackrabbits lead to 3-0.
Troy Kesey followed suit in the fifth inning with a solo home run. Seth Hall followed with a double and two batters later Cy Egenbacher drove him in with a single.
Following another double hit by A.J. Whatley that put two runners in scoring position, a balk by the Peaster pitcher allowed Egenbacher to come in and score, doubling Bowie’s lead to 6-0 before a strikeout ended the scoring chance.
In the sixth inning, Kynan DeMoss drove in a run on a groundout to the shortstop. Kesey followed with his second solo home run of the game to score another run.
Next, Hall hit a double, would advance to third base on a wild pitch and then later scored thanks to an error by the catcher. Bowie was up 9-0 heading into the final inning and the team was not stopping.
With two runners on base and two outs, DeMoss hit a three-run home run to put the cherry on top of the blowout 12-0 win for Bowie.
With Peaster getting two runners on base thanks to back-to-back fielding errors with two outs, the final out came when one of them tried to advance to second base.
Bowie won 12-0.
DeMoss led the team with four RBIs while Kesey and Armstrong were second with two each. The team had a season high five home runs in the game, with Armstrong, DeMoss, Jones each getting one and Kesey finishing with two.
On defense, DeLeon finished with a complete game shut out, allowing only three hits and walking two batters and striking out four. With the two in the seventh inning, Bowie finished with three fielding errors in the game.
Despite the blow out win, game two was a different story as the Jackrabbits hosted on Saturday at noon, with the possibility of a game three scheduled for afterwards though Bowie fans hoped it would not.
