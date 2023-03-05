SPORTS
Saint Jo Softball Interview
SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Jackrabbits wrapped up district play and the second seed with a win at Henrietta on Friday.
The Jackrabbits won in extra innings 5-2 against a tough Bearcats team.
Bowie came into the game with a ton of confidence and playing well, with a win locking up second place in district.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings until Kynan DeMoss led off for the Jackrabbits in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run to centerfield.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Bowie added to its lead in the sixth inning. DeMoss led off with a single and following two outs, Seth Hall hit a ball into the gap for a double that drove in DeMoss to put the Jackrabbits up 2-0.
Bowie pitcher Edmond DeLeon had pitched well, but got into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning. A walk, a single on a bunt and a fielding error drove in one. Later in the inning, an error by the catcher allowed the tying run to come in and score despite the next two batters striking out for outs two and three.
The score was 2-2 for the seventh and eighth innings until the top of the ninth inning.
Hall led off with a triple. Connor Earp hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in the runner and put Bowie up 3-2.
Despite having no baserunners on and two outs, the Jackrabbits were not done. Cy Egenbacher hit a single and Brody Armstrong followed with a triple to drive him in. Carson Sanders then hit a groundball towards first base that resulted in an error that allowed Armstrong to come home and give Bowie a 5-2 lead.
Despite loading the bases with a DeMoss hit and Troy Kesey drawing a walk, the next batter grounded out to first base for out three.
Armstrong had come in to pitch clean seventh and eighth innings for the Jackrabbits, but after walking two batters with one out, Egenbacher came in to pitch. He struck out the next batter and induced a fly out to right field for out three to end the game.
Bowie won 5-2.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians went into the final district game at Chico on Friday night with a chance to still make the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the Indians fell to the Dragon 12-8 to end their season and not breaking the long playoff draught.
Nocona came into the game having just won its first district game of the season against the same Chico team at home earlier in the week on senior night 8-7.
That gave the Indians the opportunity to earn the district’s final playoff spot if they could beat the Dragons again, who only had one district win as well.
Nocona struck first as Konor Harrington drove in two runs with a double to put the Indians up 2-0.
Chico came back in the same inning as a fielding error followed by back-to-back singles drove in two runs to tie the game up at 2-2. Pitcher Walker Murphey bounced back as he then struck out the next three batters to end the inning.
Chico took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. A leadoff single then worked hits way around to third base before scoring on a passed ball to put the Dragons up 3-2.
Chico added another run in the third inning to go up 4-2 before Nocona answered in the fourth inning.
Luke Fuller drove in one run with a single followed by Javier Gaytan hitting a double that drove in one run as well to tie the game up at 4-4.
The Dragons retook the lead the same inning with two RBI singles and a walk with the bases loaded to make it 7-4. Chico added one more in the fifth inning on an RBI triple to go up 8-4.
Nocona came back in the sixth inning thanks to some erratic pitching from Chico. A hit batter and three straight walks scored one run. Following a strikeout, another walk scored another run.
Wesley Murphey was up to bat and hit a groundball to second base that resulted in an error that scored two runs to tie the game up at 8-8.
Unfortunately, Nocona’s defense could not hold the Dragons hitters back. Four singles, a hit batter and a walk allowed Chico to score four runs and take a 12-8 lead into the final inning.
Nocona could not get anything going as all three batters were retired to end the game.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo softball wins first playoff series
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers made school history on Thursday night by winning the softball programs first playoff series against Bryson at Windthorst.
The Lady Panthers won 13-9 in the first game and 18-4 by run rule in the second game to win in a sweep.
Saint Jo came into the game after a rough stretch playing only 2A schools during district play. The last win was during a tournament beating some bigger schools junior varsity teams in early March.
Last year’s playoff series against Bryson was only one game and the Cowgirls won easily by run rule 18-3.
The Lady Panthers added some young talent this year and hoped the team’s morale was not too depleted from the rough district stretch to give Bryson their best shot.
Saint Jo got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. With two runners on base and one out, Bailie Nobile hit an inside the park home run to put the Lady Panthers up 3-0.
The Cowgirls got two of the runs back in the top of the third, but Saint Jo doubled its score in response. Payzlie Cervantes drove in one run with a double. She later scored on the base paths thanks to an error. Taylor Patrick hit a double and worked her way around the bases before scoring on a wild pitch to put the Lady Panthers up 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.
Bryson came back in a big way. Several hard hit balls into the outfield resulted in some fielding errors along with extra base hits. The Cowgirls scored six runs to take the lead 8-6 and looked primed to score more with two runners on base and one out. A line drive to first basemen Kayden Skidmore was caught and she tagged first base for an unassisted double-play to end the bad inning.
Saint Jo tied back up the score in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Patrick came through with a single that drove in one run. A hit batter then drove in another to make it 8-8 before a groundout ended the inning.
The Lady Panthers took the led in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two runners on base and two outs, Cervantes drove in both with a single. After a hit batter put another runner on base, Patrick came up and hit a fly ball to left field, but an error in the outfield allowed two more runs to score. Patrick would later come around to score on a steal home to put Saint Jo up 13-8.
After a scoreless sixth inning, Bryson started the seventh inning by drawing three straight walks to load the bases. After retiring the next two batters, a passed ball allowed one run to come in and score to make it 13-9 before a pop out to shortstop ended the game.
Cervantes led the team with three RBIs while Nobile was second with two. Nevaeh Spann and Patrick each led the team with three hits each.
The team finished with 10 hits while drawing four walks and getting hit by five pitches.
Maxey Johnson pitched the first 4.2 innings before Cervantes came in to finish the final 2.1 innings. Johnson allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks while striking out four. Cervantes allowed one run on one hit while walking four.
Saint Jo’s depth at pitcher would prove to be a factor heading into the second game, which started only 30 minutes after the end of the first. Bryson seemed to rely on only one and she started to fade the longer the second game went on.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
County sending 8 to state
After taking part in windy regional track meets this weekend, the area schools are sending eight athletes to the state meet in Austin in three different classifications.
Athletes from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Gold-Burg will be competing against the best athletes in the state in their events.
For several athletes this year was redemption for last year. Bowie junior Tucker Jones made it to the regional final in last year’s 110 meter hurdles, but unfortunately a tough fall at the beginning of the race did not allow him to finish.
This year Jones barely made it to the final as the last seed, but in the final he put together a clean race. It was close at the finish with the top four finishing within .13 seconds of each other. In the end, it was Jones who finished second, running 15 seconds flat and qualifying for state in the 3A classification.
With everything coming full circle, Jones was appreciative he was able to overcome last year’s failure.
“It shows anything can happen at any given moment,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without moments like those.”
Jones dedicated his achievement to the memory of his late friend Colby Price, who died in December in a car wreck.
Another athlete looking for redemption was Nocona’s Graci Brown. The sophomore was only a hair short of qualifying for state last year in the 400 meters as a freshman in 3A. In 2A this year and motivated by last year’s disappointment, she redoubled her commitment to training.
It paid off as she not only qualified in the 400 meters this year, but won it as well as the 800 meter race as well.
Brown also finished second in the long jump and anchored the 4×400 relay team that included Ava Johnson, Ayden Patton and Megyn Meekins to second place to qualify in those events as well. Overall, that performance and several others helped the Lady Indians team finish tied for fourth.
“Last year losing that wildcard by .002 really pushed me this year,” Brown said. “Every time I get in those blocks or just racing that 4×400 for my team, I don’t want that to ever be me again and I won’t let that be me. The training I did this year compared to last year is unlike any other so I am just thankful for that.”
For other athletes in the 1A classification it was a return to state in a way for all three. Saint Jo senior Collin Thomas has qualified for state all four years in cross country. He qualified for the first time last year in track running the 800 meters and was a part of the 4×400 relay team. This year he is heading back by finishing second in both the 800 meters and 1600 meters.
“I am very excited,” Thomas said. “I think I will not be as nervous this year after experiencing it last year. I want to make it in the top three this year so I can get a medal.
He won’t be alone as he is joined by fellow Saint Jo athlete, sophomore Devin Stewart, who finished second in the high jump as he jumped six feet flat. Stewart also will be making a return to state after being a part of last year’s 4×400 relay team that qualified.
“I’m pretty excited,” Stewart said. “I’m not sure last year’s experience will help much. Last year I ran and this year I am in a field event so it will be different. I just hope I can improve on my results from regionals and see what happens.”
The final athlete who qualified is not unfamiliar to the state stage. Gold-Burg sophomore Isaac Renteria has already run in the state cross country meet twice. This year he parlayed his success running long distances in the fall to the spring. Renteria finished first in both the 3200 meter race and was just ahead of Thomas in the 1600 meter race.
“I think my experience at the next level will help me prepare for this competition,” Renteria said. “While I won’t be shocked, I expect that the experience will still be different. However, I am fully aware that I will have to give it my all just to be able to compete.”
The state meet is scheduled for May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.
Results for all of the athletes from area schools who competed at the regional meet are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price