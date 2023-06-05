NEWS
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
Staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office are investigating the death of a one-month infant girl in the Lake Nocona area.
Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the emergency call from a mother who said her baby was not breathing came in at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the Nocona Lake Estates area. The ambulance arrived and transported the infant to Nocona General Hospital where the death was pronounced.
Deputy Andrew Miller is the investigator in this death. Lawson said officers were assisted at the scene by Texas Ranger Craig Stephens and District Attorney Investigator Chris Hamilton.
On Friday Deputy Miller was at the Dallas Medical Examiner’s office awaiting autopsy results and a possible preliminary cause of death. The SO did not want to release any additional information on this death as the investigation is in the preliminary stages.
NEWS
Snapchat post prompts BISD closure
In the midst of an investigation into threatening remarks made by a student, Bowie Independent School District received yet another possible social media threat late Thursday and without time to fully investigate it, the district opted to close all Bowie campuses Friday.
The closure email went out to parents and students shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Superintendent Blake Enlow said a snapchat post began circulating in the community. The post talked about attacking a school and was signed by Devyn.
The threat in part said on Friday “I will make history as the top school slaughter.”
Enlow said he was informed of this at 9:38 p.m. by Bowie Police, explaining based on the limited information the origin cannot be determined but it appeared to have no connection with Bowie. The district does not have a Devyn with that spelling at Bowie High School, the bells do not ring at 7:40 a.m. and there is no mention of Bowie or BHS.
Enlow said with the events of this week related to a separate threat and not having time to fully investigate he and the police decided to close all the campuses “out of an abundance of caution.” Blackburn added there was already such anxiety this week with 130 absent from the high school alone Thursday, it probably would have been counterproductive to have class Friday.
In a late Friday update Enlow said since there does not appear to be a credible threat the district will resume extracurricular events scheduled for Friday and the weekend. Additional law enforcement will be present.
BISD also will resume the regular schedule on May 8.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
NISD election day is May 6
May 6 is election day for Nocona Independent School District with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 102 Clay Street.
Incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker. Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board.
NEWS
Bowie retains ISO class 2/2X
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie Fire Department has been informed it can expect a 2023 Public Protection Classification of 2/2X in August following a Nov. 9, 2022 review of the community.
Fire Chief Doug Page said the letter arrived from the State Fire Marshal’s Office explaining the rating, which maintains virtually the same rating Bowie has now which is class 02/2Y. This was the first review of the city since 2017.
City officials are very pleased to see the rating has been maintained. All property owners within the city limits fall into this rating.
Page said just outside the city limits is rated 8B (Bowie Rural Fire District) and more than five miles out from the Bowie Rural station it goes up to 10. Much of this relates to water availability.
Read the full story on the rating in your mid-week Bowie News.
