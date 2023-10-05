COUNTY LIFE
Sip & Stroll with Mom this Friday
It will be an evening to honor mom with this Friday evening’s Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll with Me event downtown Bowie.
This event just continues to gain momentum with more locations to visit and stroll from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12. To help honor the Sip guests the participating merchants will also be signing up strollers for a chance to win a free gift basket with items highlighting all the fun locations.
Shoppers will stroll to the participating merchants/businesses and may purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass for $10. Participants may also choose to use their Sip and Stroll with me glass from a previous event to enjoy a sip during the stroll. It is a great way to see what’s new downtown.
See the full list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo May 12-13
The 71st annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo rides into Nocona this weekend with all the traditional rodeo action for two nights, May 12-13.
Stock for this United Professional Rodeo Association rodeo is provided by the awarding-winning Champion Rodeo Company. Advance tickets are on sale for $8 and tickets are $10 at the gate. Six and under get in free.
Sanctioned nightly events will feature bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, ranch bronc, ladies breakaway roping, tie-down roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding. There is $18,500 added money.
The non-sanctioned events will include junior barrels for those age 16 and under. There is $250 added each night and a jackpot nightly Entry fee is $40.
Mutton bustin’ will take place during the rodeo for those ages eight an under. There is a $20 entry fee for mutton bustin’. There also will be a calf scramble nightly for those ages nine to 12. Winners in both contests receive buckles.
Read the full story and meet the queen and princess candidates in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo CC, Montague County Child Welfare join to host mayoral ‘shoot-out’
The Saint Jo Chamber in conjunction with the Montague County Child Welfare Board will host their sporting clay event on May 12.
This annual event, which has become an area favorite, is at the Willawalla Creek Shooting Center just south of Saint Jo at 483 Dye Cemetery Road. The shooting center has hosted U.S. Olympic athletes as well as shooters from around the world.
As part of this year’s event, organizers have invited Gaylynn Burris, Bowie mayor, Robert Fenoglio, Nocona mayor, and Shawn Armstrong, Saint Jo mayor for a friendly “shoot out” during lunch.
The child welfare board serves children across the county and this portion of Friday’s event will highlight some of the communities they serve.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
NHS barbecue team ready for ‘state’ cook
The Nocona High School barbecue team has enjoyed a successful first year of competition and it is capped off not only with a trip to the state cook, but an invitation to attend the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis May 17-20.
The team has been practicing the past several weeks getting prepared for the state barbecue competition on May 6 in Burnett.
Both teams, Second Hand Smokers and Burnt Ends, qualified by placing in the top 10 at one of the qualifier contests earlier this year. They will compete with 80 other teams in dutch oven desserts, pork chops, skirt steak tacos, chicken and ribs.
For the Memphis event, team sponsor Deanna Messer said Matt Messer owner of Cotton Gin Smokers and pitmaster, owner and operator of Low and Slow Smokehouse in North Carolina invited the team to join them at the competition.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. Pictured below are the colorful new smokers being used by the Nocona BBQ team. (courtesy photos)
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 days ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property