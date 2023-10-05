Sip & Stroll with Mom this Friday

It will be an evening to honor mom with this Friday evening’s Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll with Me event downtown Bowie.

This event just continues to gain momentum with more locations to visit and stroll from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12. To help honor the Sip guests the participating merchants will also be signing up strollers for a chance to win a free gift basket with items highlighting all the fun locations.

Shoppers will stroll to the participating merchants/businesses and may purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass for $10. Participants may also choose to use their Sip and Stroll with me glass from a previous event to enjoy a sip during the stroll. It is a great way to see what’s new downtown.

See the full list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.