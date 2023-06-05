Snapchat post prompts BISD closure

In the midst of an investigation into threatening remarks made by a student, Bowie Independent School District received yet another possible social media threat late Thursday and without time to fully investigate it, the district opted to close all Bowie campuses Friday.

The closure email went out to parents and students shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Superintendent Blake Enlow said a snapchat post began circulating in the community. The post talked about attacking a school and was signed by Devyn.

The threat in part said on Friday “I will make history as the top school slaughter.”

Enlow said he was informed of this at 9:38 p.m. by Bowie Police, explaining based on the limited information the origin cannot be determined but it appeared to have no connection with Bowie. The district does not have a Devyn with that spelling at Bowie High School, the bells do not ring at 7:40 a.m. and there is no mention of Bowie or BHS.

Enlow said with the events of this week related to a separate threat and not having time to fully investigate he and the police decided to close all the campuses “out of an abundance of caution.” Blackburn added there was already such anxiety this week with 130 absent from the high school alone Thursday, it probably would have been counterproductive to have class Friday.

In a late Friday update Enlow said since there does not appear to be a credible threat the district will resume extracurricular events scheduled for Friday and the weekend. Additional law enforcement will be present.

BISD also will resume the regular schedule on May 8.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.