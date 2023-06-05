COUNTY LIFE
Storm sirens blare across county, storm damage light
The storm sirens rang out across Montague County Thursday evening as heavy storms created potential tornado conditions including a confirmed funnel in the Bellevue area.
Tornado watches went up early evening with the tornado warning issued shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, said there definitely was a tornado in Bellevue as the stormchasers were streaming it.
“The weather service just after that said the radar doesn’t look good for our area so they issued the warning. Just a few minutes later one was issued for Nocona, so sirens were going off in both communities,” said the coordinator.
Higgins said there were no funnels confirmed in the Bowie area but the storm clouds looked prime for one to pull out at any time. In Nocona the fire department storm watchers reported a rotating wall cloud to the west of the city moving east, prompting its sirens.
Friday morning officials in the area communities reported no significant damage other than lots of broken tree limbs.
Nocona also had heavy rain ranging from 1.5 inches near downtown to 2.4 inches eight blocks away. Bowie got .06 of an inch in downtown.
Pictured above, this large tree received damage on West Cedar Street in Nocona Thursday night. (Photo by Suzanne Storey)
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum readies annual membership meeting
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host its annual membership meeting and director elections at 6 p.m. on May 9 in the M.F. Ball Agricultural Center located behind the museum.
Victoria Lupia, conservator with Legacy Conservation, will give a short talk on the work she is doing to restore leather artist Dell Motley’s “Ten Commandments.” The museum voted took part in an assessment program that is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.
The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments, two of four of Motley’s largest art pieces, have been in storage due to their size and they are now being considered for a major preservation project.
Lupia has made several visits to the museum in recent months to develop a plan for the restoration of the “Ten Commandments,” which has been submitted to the board which approved the initial assessment and the start of restoration funding. The museum board has created a unique fundraising campaign where donors can adopt a part of the artwork based on the donation.
All museum members will then have a chance to view the restoration in progress.
Annual membership dues are payable at this meeting and those who are not members are invited to explore the many options by which to support the museum and its preservation of history. Visit talesandtrails.org for the schedule of membership levels.
COUNTY LIFE
County tax office changes hours
The Montague County Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips said new office hours will go into effect on May 15.
The new schedule for Monday-Friday will be 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 – 4:45 p.m. The office will close for lunch.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Chamber marks its 10th Cruisin’ Nocona with full weekend
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates the 10th anniversary of Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.
From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show, there is fun for the entire family.
The chamber has added a new activity for Cruisin’ weekend a “Sip & Shop” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To participate a guest can purchase a cup for $10 at the chamber table downtown and receive a map of all those participating, plus a menu of what “sips” they will be serving. Organizers said they are excited to bring the first Sip & Shop to the community.
The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.
Read the full story on all the activities this weekend in the mid-Week Bowie News.
