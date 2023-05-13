Storms once more arrive on Thursday night signaling tornado sirens in Bowie

The tornado sirens blew once again in Bowie on Thursday evening as a pair of storm cells forecast to possibly create tornadoes moved in from the south from Jack County. The first tornado warning blew about 7 p.m. as the storm cell reportedly went right over Bowie. High winds and heavy rain and small hail were the results. No major damage was reported in the area. This was the second week in a row where sirens blew on Thursday evening.

Top photo: Levi Davis captured this threatening group of clouds near Hwy. 101 and Fruitland Thursday night. It was one of two storm cells that came through the county bringing heavy rain, some hail, loud thunder and lightning. (Courtesy photo)

Bowie Rural Volunteer firefighters responded to this tank battery fire off Jerry Walker Road and near U.S. Highway 287 Thursday evening during the storm. Lightning may have been the cause. They also responded to a pair of vehicle wrecks that evening. (Courtesy photo)