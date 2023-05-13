NEWS
Storms once more arrive on Thursday night signaling tornado sirens in Bowie
The tornado sirens blew once again in Bowie on Thursday evening as a pair of storm cells forecast to possibly create tornadoes moved in from the south from Jack County. The first tornado warning blew about 7 p.m. as the storm cell reportedly went right over Bowie. High winds and heavy rain and small hail were the results. No major damage was reported in the area. This was the second week in a row where sirens blew on Thursday evening.
Top photo: Levi Davis captured this threatening group of clouds near Hwy. 101 and Fruitland Thursday night. It was one of two storm cells that came through the county bringing heavy rain, some hail, loud thunder and lightning. (Courtesy photo)
Bowie Rural Volunteer firefighters responded to this tank battery fire off Jerry Walker Road and near U.S. Highway 287 Thursday evening during the storm. Lightning may have been the cause. They also responded to a pair of vehicle wrecks that evening. (Courtesy photo)
City buys street sweeper, price almost doubles
The Bowie City Council handled a brief agenda of business Monday night approving the lease-purchase of a street sweeper and a proclamation for National Travel and Tourism Week.
A resolution for the new sweeper came from Tymco and it was sticker shock for the council as the price almost doubled since they put $100,000 in the budget last fall for the equipment.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the total price today is $192,752.40, and he cannot point to any one thing that caused the increase, but it has gone up like everything else.
BISD Trustees meet on personnel issues this Monday
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will consider professional educator contracts and the vacant Bowie High School assistant principal position when they meet at 5:30 p.m. May 15.
The personnel discussions will take place in executive session with any action back in open session.
Also in closed session, the board will discuss the district safety plan. A teacher certification waiver request will be offered to allow a qualified individual to teach outside of the area of certification in alternative education.
Trustees will be introduced to members of the top 10% of the graduating class and to the BISD Collegiate Academy Graduate. Elementary school mentors also will be recognized.
In his informational reports, Superintendent Blake Enlow will give details for a possible educational field trip for a group of junior high students to Washington D.C. next year.
Preliminary property values for 2023 will be reviewed along with a discussion on course offerings and course weights.
Campus principals will give year-end reports and the finance director the monthly financial reports.
In action items the board will act upon an extension of the bank depository contract with Jacksboro National Bank for two more years.
A request to spend $55,000 of career technology funds for a greenhouse will be presented, for board discussion along with a waiver for a missed school day for the school safety event on May 5.
Grand Jury issues cases from May session
Nine people were indicted during the May session of the Montague County Grand Jury on May 8.
The following cases were reported from the 97th District Attorney’s office including a pair that were sealed awaiting the arrest of a suspect.
