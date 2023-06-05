NEWS
Student suspect identified in verbal threat for Bowie High School
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie police and school administrators have identified a 15-year-old male believed to have made a verbal remark threatening to shoot up the school.
The investigation, that began Tuesday, is ongoing and led the district to go into what police called “heightened awareness” throughout the week. An additional unconfirmed threat report came out Thursday night which lead to the cancellation of school on Friday. (See related story on 1A.)
Lead School Resource Officer Lt. Bob Blackburn said on Tuesday afternoon about 2:30 p.m. they were made aware of a rumor about a high school shooting the following Friday. The information came through the anonymous BOJO Tipline. No specific time or person were named.
Police and school officials began trying to identify witnesses who may have heard these comments.
Blackburn said initially discussion turned to graffiti on a desk that showed a crude carving of what appeared to be a gun, a swastika, some sort of beacon and the words “shoot school now.”
This drawing was looked into about six weeks ago according to police and the desk had not been in use, but appears to have been put back into service. Blackburn said this was not connected to this most recent rumor.
“After talking to several students we found there was one who said something to the effect the school is lucky I don’t have a gun because I would come shoot it up. The person who reportedly made the comment is identified as a 15-year-old male student,” said Blackburn.
NEWS
Snapchat post prompts BISD closure
In the midst of an investigation into threatening remarks made by a student, Bowie Independent School District received yet another possible social media threat late Thursday and without time to fully investigate it, the district opted to close all Bowie campuses Friday.
The closure email went out to parents and students shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Superintendent Blake Enlow said a snapchat post began circulating in the community. The post talked about attacking a school and was signed by Devyn.
The threat in part said on Friday “I will make history as the top school slaughter.”
Enlow said he was informed of this at 9:38 p.m. by Bowie Police, explaining based on the limited information the origin cannot be determined but it appeared to have no connection with Bowie. The district does not have a Devyn with that spelling at Bowie High School, the bells do not ring at 7:40 a.m. and there is no mention of Bowie or BHS.
Enlow said with the events of this week related to a separate threat and not having time to fully investigate he and the police decided to close all the campuses “out of an abundance of caution.” Blackburn added there was already such anxiety this week with 130 absent from the high school alone Thursday, it probably would have been counterproductive to have class Friday.
In a late Friday update Enlow said since there does not appear to be a credible threat the district will resume extracurricular events scheduled for Friday and the weekend. Additional law enforcement will be present.
BISD also will resume the regular schedule on May 8.
NEWS
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
Staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office are investigating the death of a one-month infant girl in the Lake Nocona area.
Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the emergency call from a mother who said her baby was not breathing came in at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the Nocona Lake Estates area. The ambulance arrived and transported the infant to Nocona General Hospital where the death was pronounced.
Deputy Andrew Miller is the investigator in this death. Lawson said officers were assisted at the scene by Texas Ranger Craig Stephens and District Attorney Investigator Chris Hamilton.
On Friday Deputy Miller was at the Dallas Medical Examiner’s office awaiting autopsy results and a possible preliminary cause of death. The SO did not want to release any additional information on this death as the investigation is in the preliminary stages.
NEWS
NISD election day is May 6
May 6 is election day for Nocona Independent School District with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 102 Clay Street.
Incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker. Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board.
