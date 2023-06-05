Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum readies annual membership meeting

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host its annual membership meeting and director elections at 6 p.m. on May 9 in the M.F. Ball Agricultural Center located behind the museum.

Victoria Lupia, conservator with Legacy Conservation, will give a short talk on the work she is doing to restore leather artist Dell Motley’s “Ten Commandments.” The museum voted took part in an assessment program that is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments, two of four of Motley’s largest art pieces, have been in storage due to their size and they are now being considered for a major preservation project.

Lupia has made several visits to the museum in recent months to develop a plan for the restoration of the “Ten Commandments,” which has been submitted to the board which approved the initial assessment and the start of restoration funding. The museum board has created a unique fundraising campaign where donors can adopt a part of the artwork based on the donation.

All museum members will then have a chance to view the restoration in progress.

Annual membership dues are payable at this meeting and those who are not members are invited to explore the many options by which to support the museum and its preservation of history. Visit talesandtrails.org for the schedule of membership levels.