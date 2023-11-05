NEWS
Tornado Watch issued for Montague County
Montague County Emergency Management notice
Event Tornado Watch
Effective: 03:44 PM CDT on 05/11/2023
Expires: 11:00 PM CDT on 05/11/2023
Alert: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 213 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COOKE GRAYSON MONTAGUE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, DENISON, GAINESVILLE, NOCONA, AND SHERMAN.
Target Area: Cooke, TX; Grayson, TX; Montague, TX
BISD classes resume, no ‘hit list’ found
Classes resumed in Bowie Monday morning after a week of anxiety about possible threats at the high school that led the district to close on May 5.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said Monday afternoon there is no significant new information from the investigation, but everyone was happy to get back to the final weeks of school.
Bowie Independent School District dealt with two separate incidents last week. The first began as a rumor and came to the attention of school officials and police on May 2. It was about someone making a verbal threat about shooting up the school on May 5. The second related to a Snapchat post about a shooting threat.
After talking to many students investigators were able to identify a 15-year-old male student as a potential suspect in the verbal threat.
School Resource Officer Bob Blackburn said the suspect reportedly said something to the effect, “They should be glad I don’t have a gun because I would come shoot it up.”
He never said a specific day or student, in addition he did not have a weapon and reportedly had no access to one.
The SRO said Monday concurred with Enlow there is not a lot of new information, however the high school staff and police have also been following up on rumors of a “hit list” of people who could face a threat possibly created by the suspect.
Cruisin’ Nocona welcomes classic cars for cruise, car show
Drivers visit before they take off for the morning cruise on May 5. (Photo by Lesli Johnson)
Pictured at top: The poker cruise for Cruisin’ Nocona prepares to head out into the north Texas countryside. (Photo by Lesli Johnson)
The Nocona Gas Junkies Car Show welcomed a new class for big trucks this year. (Photo by Barbara Green) See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
Court engages outside auditor, continues upgrade work
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners accepted an outside auditor and continued upgrades to the emergency radio systems during its Monday meeting.
The court accepted a proposal from Edgin, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming PC to handle the outside audit for 2022-23.
County Judge Kevin Benton said the letter of engagement states the cost will be about the same as last year unless they need to do additional work to comply with any new standards. Last year the audit cost $33,250.
