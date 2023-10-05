Ways to make your pet feel like part of the family

(Family Features) It’s said that pets can be people’s best friends, but the relationships between people and their four-legged friends often run even deeper. In fact, many consider pets to be an integral part of their families.

From eating and playing together to matching outfits and more, consider these practical ways to make dogs and cats feel like they’re important members of your household so you can become two peas in a pod.

Play Often

Playtime is an easy (and fun) way to bond with pets, whether your furry friends prefer fetch, tug-of-war or any other game that keeps you both active. On top of the emotional benefits, it can help keep them in better physical shape – you might even be able to get a little exercise, too.

Feed Human-Grade Food

Sharing a meal with people is a common way to connect, and that same connection can be made with pets. Feeding them at the same time you sit down for a meal can create a special bond. Though it’s tempting to feed them off your plate, consider a human grade food option like Freshly Crafted from Full Moon Pet. Created for pet parents who seek homemade quality ingredients free from additives or preservatives, this fresh frozen food includes 100% human-grade ingredients like real USDA chicken breast and blueberries, meaning it looks, smells and tastes just like food you would cook in your own kitchen while providing complete nutritional benefits pets need to thrive.

With flavors including Homestead Turkey, Ranch-Raised Beef and Free-Range Chicken, these curated meals promote skin and coat health, support immune health and encourage muscle growth.

Set Up a Special Space

Just like humans, pets need a little quiet time now and then. Creating an area they can retreat to with a bed, blankets and favorite toys offers a “safe space” where they can be comfortable. Plus, it’s a perfect spot for them to nap when you’re away and the house is empty.

Schedule Regular Wellness Visits

The veterinarian’s office may not be your furry friend’s favorite hangout, but scheduling regular checkups is an important part of owning pets. A balanced, quality diet can reduce trips to the vet to just essential visits – often annually or bi-annually – and help your pets live happy and healthy lives.

Show Affection

Belly rubs, freshly brushed coats and simply spending time together are all effective ways to show pets your affection. Another way to share your love is to reward dogs with their favorite treats like Full Moon Chicken Jerky, which is a high-protein, meaty treat made with few ingredients, including USDA chicken breast, so you can feel good about providing your pets with a treat that tastes good and is good for them.

Take Pets on Vacation

Skip the anxiety of leaving pets behind during your next trip by letting them join in on the fun. Exploring the world together is an exciting way to bond as you can visit new places, find dog parks and discover pet-friendly restaurants. If it’s your pet’s first road trip, consider a shorter excursion to ensure he or she is comfortable in the car, and make sure to bring all the essentials like food, water, bowls, bedding, toys and medications.

Wear Matching Clothes

When you’re dressed to feel your best, you’re likely to feel more confident in yourself. Provide that same feeling of satisfaction to pets by dressing them in the same clothes you plan to wear for a walk around the block or a trip to the dog park. Next time there’s a family photo session, plan to include furry friends in matching outfits so everyone can be dressed to impress.

Celebrate Special Occasions

Birthdays, “gotcha days” or holidays are perfect moments for celebrating your bond with your pets. Make the day extra special by indulging in favorites like going for a walk, heading to the dog park, gifting a new toy, enjoying specialty treats and more.

