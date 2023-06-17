BCDB presents fall, winter Sip & Stroll decoration winners

See all the winners and the full story in your weekend Bowie News.

The Bowie Community Development Board recently presented the fall and winter Sip and Stroll with Me storefront decorating winners with their plaques for first-third places.

The following are winners for the Fall in Love with Bowie Sip and Stroll with Me:

First place went to Sandy Bailey and Branda Bailey, representing LaBelle Vintage Mall. They all always puts on a great fall display including wearing fun costumes.

Winter Lights Sip and Stroll with Me winners are as follows:

First place was awarded to Shelly Wilson and Julie Parker representing Dusty Door Nob. Wilson, Parker and Lucy Goodwin installed a large snowman with a lighted Christmas tree in the display window.