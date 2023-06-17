COUNTY LIFE
Beekeeper to visit summer reading
This week’s Bowie Library Summer Reading program on June 20 will feature a beekeeper and youngsters will make their own flowerports.
Programs start at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center each Tuesday in June and July.
The programs are free and open to children through age 12.
Children can pick up their reading logs at the library and they are encouraged to keep the log in order to receive prizes at the end.
Between June 5 and July 25 the library will be collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter.
After the Creature Teacher the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.
COUNTY LIFE
Jim Bowie Days opens with bass tourney
(UPDATE – Wednesday morning The Bowie News was informed the golf tournament has been moved to Indian Oaks in Nocona. )
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A week full of western-style activities gets underway Saturday as Jim Bowie Days 2023 opens with the fishing and golf tournaments.
The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
This weekend’s activities begin on June 17 with the annual bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter Lake outside Bowie. Tournament registration is 5 to 6 a.m. at the Selma Park Boat Ramp with the first line set to fly at 6 a.m.
The Jim Bowie golfers will take to the links for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times at Twisted Oak Country Club. Cost is $100 per team for the scramble. A meal will be provided. Proceeds will benefit the county FFA chapters.
The week opens on June 19 with the 4D Open Barrels at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. The expos will be 5:30 to 7:15 p.m
And on June 20 the two-day youth rodeo begins at the rodeo arena. Tuesday night will feature speed events and mutton bustin’ and Wednesday roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping.
Inside today’s Bowie News find your schedule of events for Jim Bowie Days week with details on how to register, fees and where to find all the fun next week.
Those wishing to enter the June 24 parade may submit their entry forms by 5 p.m. on June 16. Forms are available on the jimbowiedays.org website.
This year’s grand marshal is Scott Weber, who says he is, “Beyond honored” and in no way feels worthy of this honor.
Meet the grand marshal in the full story to be found in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading brings field day inside
Tuesday was all set for a field day at the soccer fields for Bowie Library Summer Reading but with iffy weather the fun went inside the community center with bounce houses, games and much more. The next program will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the community center. (News photos by Jordan Neal)
COUNTY LIFE
Get ready for all the fun
Find your Bowie News 2023 Schedule of Events for Jim Bowie Days 2023 inside your Wednesday edition of The Bowie News.
