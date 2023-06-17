Beekeeper to visit summer reading

(UPDATE – Wednesday morning The Bowie News was informed the golf tournament has been moved to Indian Oaks in Nocona. )

By BARBARA GREEN

Scott Weber, parade grand marshal.

A week full of western-style activities gets underway Saturday as Jim Bowie Days 2023 opens with the fishing and golf tournaments.

The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

This weekend’s activities begin on June 17 with the annual bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter Lake outside Bowie. Tournament registration is 5 to 6 a.m. at the Selma Park Boat Ramp with the first line set to fly at 6 a.m.

The Jim Bowie golfers will take to the links for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times at Twisted Oak Country Club. Cost is $100 per team for the scramble. A meal will be provided. Proceeds will benefit the county FFA chapters.

The week opens on June 19 with the 4D Open Barrels at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. The expos will be 5:30 to 7:15 p.m

And on June 20 the two-day youth rodeo begins at the rodeo arena. Tuesday night will feature speed events and mutton bustin’ and Wednesday roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping.

Those wishing to enter the June 24 parade may submit their entry forms by 5 p.m. on June 16. Forms are available on the jimbowiedays.org website.

This year’s grand marshal is Scott Weber, who says he is, “Beyond honored” and in no way feels worthy of this honor.

