Bobby Harold Carlisle

January 30, 1936 – June 2, 2023

SAINT JO – John Claudus (J.C.) Stephens passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2023 at the age of 87 after a brief illness.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on June 5 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie, with David Hall and Jon Page as the officiants. Pallbearers were Charles Stephens, Michael E. Stephens, Michael D. Stephens, Cameron Turner, Liam Turner and Fred Bost. Burial followed at Greenbrier Cemetery near Nocona.

J.C. was born Jan. 30, 1936 near Capps Corner (Montague County) to Charles Harmon Stephens and Zela Marguerite Walters Stephens. He graduated from Capps Corner High School and went to work in the oil field. Later he worked building the B-58 for Convair. He also served as a Warrant Office for Saginaw. He finished 36 years at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth where he retired. J.C. returned to where his family started in Saint Jo, revisiting many friends and igniting new relationships. He was a member of Freemasonry.

He married Beverly Denton on June 17, 1957 in Bowie and they had two sons, Charles and Michael. Family was important to J.C. He enjoyed family outings and reunions. He always was willing to help family and friends. For many years he would help his father move houses on his weekends off. Being mechanically minded, he could operate and repair any machine or vehicle. This aptitude swayed some family and friends in their career choices.

J. C. and Beverly enjoyed camping in Colorado and other places in the States. He earned his Private Pilot’s license and had several airplanes through the years which he enjoyed. He wanted his family to enjoy planes and ensured that Beverly and the boys were able to earn their licenses. They attended many airshows and eventually joined the Commemorative Air Force where he marshaled at air shows. Beverly also became a leader in the Women’s Pilots organization, the “99’s.”

He enjoyed his church family. J.C. had a strong faith in the Lord and was willing to witness to others. He finished the vision his parents had in donating property to their church home. After a life of hard work and servant attitude the Lord has surely welcomed him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Zela Stephens; brothers, Ace and Benny Stephens and sister, Betty Brady.

J.C. is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Charles Stephens and wife Shirley; son, Michael Stephens; grandson, Michael D. Stephens; granddaughters, Stacy Snyder and Terri Turner; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

