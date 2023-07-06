OBITUARIES
Bobby Harold Carlisle
August 2, 1938 – June 1, 2023
RYAN, OK – Bobby Harold Carlisle, 84, passed away on June 1, 2023 at his home in Ryan, OK.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on June 6 in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Bobby was born Aug. 2, 1938 in Jack County to Wilber Lee and Anna Loy (Wade) Carlisle.
As a young man, Bobby proudly served in the United States Army. Later he worked for Permian Transportation as a mechanic and for McCommons Oil Co. as a pumper. Bobby enjoyed fishing and hunting, and had many of his deer stuffed. If you were ever in his home, it was very obvious that he was an avid hunter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Jo Carlisle and daughter, Lea Anna Forney.
Bobby is survived by his three siblings, Evelyn Joyce Smith, Euless, Carroll Lee Carlisle and wife Ruth Ann, Springtown and Jerry Lynn Carlisle, Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
John Claudus (J.C.) Stephens
January 30, 1936 – June 2, 2023
SAINT JO – John Claudus (J.C.) Stephens passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2023 at the age of 87 after a brief illness.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on June 5 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie, with David Hall and Jon Page as the officiants. Pallbearers were Charles Stephens, Michael E. Stephens, Michael D. Stephens, Cameron Turner, Liam Turner and Fred Bost. Burial followed at Greenbrier Cemetery near Nocona.
J.C. was born Jan. 30, 1936 near Capps Corner (Montague County) to Charles Harmon Stephens and Zela Marguerite Walters Stephens. He graduated from Capps Corner High School and went to work in the oil field. Later he worked building the B-58 for Convair. He also served as a Warrant Office for Saginaw. He finished 36 years at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth where he retired. J.C. returned to where his family started in Saint Jo, revisiting many friends and igniting new relationships. He was a member of Freemasonry.
He married Beverly Denton on June 17, 1957 in Bowie and they had two sons, Charles and Michael. Family was important to J.C. He enjoyed family outings and reunions. He always was willing to help family and friends. For many years he would help his father move houses on his weekends off. Being mechanically minded, he could operate and repair any machine or vehicle. This aptitude swayed some family and friends in their career choices.
J. C. and Beverly enjoyed camping in Colorado and other places in the States. He earned his Private Pilot’s license and had several airplanes through the years which he enjoyed. He wanted his family to enjoy planes and ensured that Beverly and the boys were able to earn their licenses. They attended many airshows and eventually joined the Commemorative Air Force where he marshaled at air shows. Beverly also became a leader in the Women’s Pilots organization, the “99’s.”
He enjoyed his church family. J.C. had a strong faith in the Lord and was willing to witness to others. He finished the vision his parents had in donating property to their church home. After a life of hard work and servant attitude the Lord has surely welcomed him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Zela Stephens; brothers, Ace and Benny Stephens and sister, Betty Brady.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Charles Stephens and wife Shirley; son, Michael Stephens; grandson, Michael D. Stephens; granddaughters, Stacy Snyder and Terri Turner; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Robbie Gene Whitecotton
February 2, 1932 – June 1, 2023
MONTAGUE – Robbie Gene Whitecotton passed away on June 1, 2023 in Montague at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. on June 8 with a funeral to follow at 1 p.m. in the Scott-Morris Funeral Home chapel.
Robbie was born in Fletcher, OK to Lloyd and Capitola Whitecotton on Feb. 2, 1932. He attended Stoneburg High School, where he graduated in 1950. He had the distinction of being the last person to walk across the stage of Stoneburg High School. He met his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Mae (McMillion), and they became lifelong sweethearts. They married Jan. 9, 1952 and remained so for 70 years until she passed away in May 2022.
Robbie proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. Robbie worked in agriculture all his life. They had an orchard with apple and peach trees, and ran a fruit stand in Henrietta in the 1970s. People would often come from as far as Muenster to buy his apples.
The dynamic duo of Robbie and Dorothy ran Whitecotton Greenhouse, beginning with vegetables only in the 1970s. In the 1980s, they transitioned away from the fruit stand and focused full-time on the greenhouse, which now also offers beautiful blooms. They partnered with their son and daughter-in-law, David and Helen in 1988.
Mr. Whitecotton was a very dependable person. Customers and employees alike could attest to his honest, fair, focused, business mind. Robbie took joy in knowing so many people enjoyed his products, whether his apples or the things he grew in the nursery. He greatly enjoyed the natural creation, and growing plants from the earth was a spiritual experience.
Robbie’s love for creation took him on many trips to visit national parks, especially in the western United States. Robbie also loved dogs. He ran a dog kennel in his youth. He really loved his own dachshunds. In his later life, Robbie found joy in getting a new pickup every other year.
Robbie is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Whitecotton; daughter, Janet Whitecotton; brother, Jerald Whitecotton and sister, Ophilia Simpson.
Robbie is survived by his son, Robert Whitecotton and Diana Smith; son, David Whitecotton and wife Helen; seven grandchildren, Lorinda Faye Timms, Thomas James Whitecotton, Sarah Anne Morrow, Michael Gene Whitecotton, Mark Christopher Whitecotton, Fayde Hunter Smith and Timothy James Whitecotton; his sister, Jackie Stillwell; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Donations may be made in Robbie’s name to Montague Volunteer Fire Department, 1000 Grand St. Montague, TX 76251.
An Online Guestbook is available at scottmorrisfh.com.
OBITUARIES
James Wesley Hammer
March 29, 1934 – May 26,2023
BOWIE – James Wesley Hammer, 89, made the journey to his eternal home on May 26, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 3 p.m. on May 28 at the White Family Funeral Home, with Snip Allen as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
James was born in Eastland, TX on March 29, 1934 to J. W. And Jesse (Hopper) Hammer. On Sept. 4, 1951 he married Delma “Jean” Green in Nimrod, TX and together they raised four children, Dianna, Dan, Jim and Rob. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
James loved his family and especially loved his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He sang “You Are My Sunshine” to each of his grand and great grandchildren as they came along. James could be found each morning having coffee at the Armadillo Grill, enjoying conversation and stories with the kind waitresses and patrons. He worked for Citi Services then Occidental Petroleum for 27 years before retiring. He was a great handyman and could fix just about anything.
He is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; two sisters; his wife, Jean Hammer; granddaughter, Brenda Tidwell and great granddaughter, Laci Tidwell.
James is survived by his brother, Billy Hammer and Kathy, Pampa, TX; sister, Glenda Jessup and husband Claud, Cisco, TX; sister, Desi Covington and husband Cliff, Austin; children, Dianna Tidwell, Pampa, TX, Danny Hammer and wife Judy, Gainesville, Jimmy Hammer and wife Eva, Canadian, TX, Rob Hammer, Bowie and Sherry Hammer, Bowie; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the white Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
