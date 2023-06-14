Bowie BMX hosts more than 300 riders

The 86th Oil Bowl is this weekend with games being played at Rider High School and Midwestern State University.

Montague County will be well represented during the two days of games with 13 athletes representing their schools one last time and a coaching staff picked to help coach in the football game.

In 2018, the Oil Bowl added both the boy’s and girls’ basketball games to the lineup which will kick things off in 2023. Played at Rider High School, the girl’s game is scheduled to be played on June 16 and start at 6 p.m. with the boy’s following at 7:30 p.m.

In the girls’ basketball game, Nocona’s Sydnee Mowry is confirmed to play on the west team. On the east team, Bowie’s Maddie Mandela and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez are both confirmed to be playing.

In the boys’ basketball game, the Bowie duo of A.J. Whatley and Brody Armstrong are confirmed to be playing for the west team. On the east team, Prairie Valley’s Tyler Winkler and Saint Jo’s Brice Durham are planning to play.

On June 17 before the football game will be the volleyball games which were started in 2019. Split into big and small schools division, the small school game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. also at Rider High School.

Playing in the small school game are Sadie Whitaker from Gold-Burg and Karagan Ritchie from Prairie Valley who will both be on the west team. Playing on the east team will be Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore.

There will be no player from Montague County playing in the volleyball big school game afterwards.

The football game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, with it moving back to Midwestern State University’s Memorial Stadium after not playing their last year due to construction.

There are no Bowie football players listed to compete, but Nocona will be well represented.

Playing on the east team, the Indians will have Bodie Davis, Dayson Elliott and Arturo Garcia suiting up for Nocona one last time.

Joining them will be some of their coaches as head coach Blake Crutsinger, along with defensive coordinator Zach Denson and special teams coach Payton Betts, will join with coaches from Paradise to lead the east squad.

