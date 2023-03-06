Bowie graduate takes job as asst. principal at Bowie Junior High

Chris Cornelison

Chris Cornelison, who grew up in Bowie, was selected to be the new Bowie Junior High School assistant principal.

The board of trustees met in a called meeting on May 25 to consider recommendations. He will fill the vacancy left with Jason Childress moved to the intermediate school as its new principal.

Cornelison is a 1991 Bowie High School graduate and played on the 1991 Class 3A state semi-final team. He received a basketball scholarship to Cisco Junior College and East Texas Baptist University. He earned a bachelor of science degree in education in 1997 from ETBU. This is his 22nd year of teaching with stops in Hillsboro, Lampasas, Livingston, Shepherd, Humble and five years at Bells with the last three as athletic director.

