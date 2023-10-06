Bowie News Guide wins first place

Restoration work on “The Good Shepherd” a massive 8-foot tall, 580 pounds leather art piece by Dell Motley began this week at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona.

Victoria Book Lupia, objects conservator with Legacy Conservation, has undertaken the massive undertaking for what was Motley’s largest art piece. Motley said she felt this one-of-a-kind art was her true calling to do “The Lord’s work in leather.”

The Good Shepherd was started in August, 1980 and completed 10 years later with a total of 5,014 hours. It weighs 580 pounds and is 7.9-feet X 6.10 feet in size. All the dye was handmade.

The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments have been in storage due to their size. The museum board members hope removing the plywood backing will help reduce the weight, as well as preserve the artwork. Each one also had a piece of plexiglass on top of them.

Top photo- Gale Cochran-Smith and Victoria Book Lupia look at the Good Shepherd as Lupia the conservator began taking it apart for the restoration work. (TNT photo)

A close-up look at each lily shows the intricacies of each flower and how Motley strived to make them have texture and depth with some flat and others on top of leaves to have some lift. (TNT photo)