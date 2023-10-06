Child safety seat check readied

Caleb Diehl, missing since April 2015.

Texas Senate Bill 129 also known as “Caleb’s Law” offering tougher penalties for child pornography in the state, is awaiting the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott to go into effect.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate in April and a revised version of SB129 unanimously passed the House on May 22.

If signed into law it will be the first update in more than 30 years to the Texas Criminal Code for child pornography and creates stricter punishment ranges for offenders who possess child pornography. It would allow for first-time offenders to be prosecuted based on the number of images they may be found in possession of.

