NEWS
Citizens asking: What’s up with my homestead as appraisal notices arrive
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The staff of the Montague County Tax Appraisal District has fielded hundreds of phone calls since notices of appraised property value went out two weeks ago as owners question perceived possible losses in their homestead exemptions.
Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said while the wording has been in place since 2019 when the Texas Legislature made sweeping changes in the way values are presented and documented, this has been the first year so many have questioned it or confused it with their homestead exemption.
That was the number one question to the staff: “Why has my homestead exemption gone down?” The chief appraiser said the confusion comes from the mandated wording calling what was previously called “capped value,” now called homestead savings, but does not apply to homestead exemptions at all.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Summertime arrives with a big splash
These youngsters dive into the Bowie City Pool after it opened on June 6. The Nocona community pool also has opened this week. Watch for more photos in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Motorcycle, truck-trailer crash kills one
A 60-year-old Bowie man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a trailer being towed by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon southwest of Montague.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch of media relations said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. on May 30 at the intersection of Lone Star Road and Hildreth Pool Road. 2.5 miles southwest of Montague.
The accident involved a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Raymond Melton Mills, Bowie, and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup towing a 2020 Easton Car & Construction utility semi-trailer.
According to the preliminary investigation, the DPS report the motorcycle was traveling north on Lone Star Road, while the pickup and trailer were going south on Lone Star Road at the intersection with Hildreth Pool. The truck was turning right onto Hildreth Pool when the motorcycle failed to yield half the roadway to the truck and trailer driven by Israel Lozano, 39, Decatur striking the towed trailer.
Mills was ejected from the motorcycle striking the trailer. He was transported by air ambulance to Medical City Denton for treatment of his injuries, but died under a doctor’s care due to the sustained injuries.
This accident was investigated by Trooper Bradly S. Slade, Nocona, who was assisted by several other troopers and county sheriff’s office deputies. The report states Melton was not wearing a helmet.
Correction- The print story stated the victim’s name was Raymond Melton, but it has been corrected to read Raymond Melton Mills. We apologize for this error.
NEWS
Bowie graduate takes job as asst. principal at Bowie Junior High
Chris Cornelison, who grew up in Bowie, was selected to be the new Bowie Junior High School assistant principal.
The board of trustees met in a called meeting on May 25 to consider recommendations. He will fill the vacancy left with Jason Childress moved to the intermediate school as its new principal.
Cornelison is a 1991 Bowie High School graduate and played on the 1991 Class 3A state semi-final team. He received a basketball scholarship to Cisco Junior College and East Texas Baptist University. He earned a bachelor of science degree in education in 1997 from ETBU. This is his 27th year of teaching with stops in Hillsboro, Lampasas, Livingston, Shepherd, Humble and five years at Bells with the last three as athletic director.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
CORRECTION – Cornelison is starting his 27th year in education starting his career in Hillsboro in 1997. His wife, Steffani, also a Bowie graduate and will be the new counselor at BHS. Their daughter Bethani is 22 teaching in Forney and another daughter Carli, 18, who is a sophomore elementary ed. major at Texas Tech.
