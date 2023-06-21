EDIBLES
Dial up flavor with summer favorites
(Family Features) Turn up the heat this summer and spice your way to delicious warm-weather recipes by using subtle ingredients that bring out bold flavors in your favorite foods. Adding a taste-enhancing option to your repertoire – Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce – can make your summer get-togethers the talk of the neighborhood.
Cool off while enjoying mildly spicy dishes. Made with 100% natural chiles, lime juice, sea salt and a hint of apricot, Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce offers a unique sweet-and-spicy flavor without too much heat. Perfect for drizzling over fresh fruits and veggies like mango, pineapple, watermelon and more, it’s also commonly used to bring fruity, subtle spice to a wide variety of recipes including beverages and snacks, like smoothies, mangonadas, ice pops and cold drinks.
For example, in this Savory Mango Chamoy Daiquiri, the apricots create a fruity, tangy flavor that’s a nice, refreshing twist on a traditional drink.
Bringing a touch of heat to summer cookouts can be a breeze with mild hot sauces added to dishes like these Spiced Pork Ribs, which can be created start-to-finish in the oven or taken outside to sear on the grill. Just a handful of ingredients are required to season the ribs to spicy perfection before wrapping them in foil and letting your oven do the work.
The key ingredient for the right touch of subtle heat without being overwhelming is Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, a unique, flavorful addition to your cabinet that pairs well with savory snacks like tortilla chips, chicken wings, pizza and even micheladas. The lime is what makes it different from other hot sauces.
Made with 100% natural mild chiles, lime juice and sea salt without added sugars or coloring, it can be enjoyed by the whole family as a versatile way to enhance favorite foods with a mild but wild flavor.
Both recipes can be easily enhanced with a simple concept: just pair Tajín Clásico seasoning with either or both of the sauces to create unique flavor combinations, a tasty “mix it” tactic to add to your warm-weather menu and make it uniquely yours.
Find more recipes that crank up the heat this summer by visiting Tajín.com/us.
Spiced Pork Ribs
Total time: 3 hours, 10 minutes
Servings: 6
- 2 racks (about 4 pounds) baby back ribs
- 1/4 cup Tajín Clásíco Seasoning
- 1/4 cup Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, plus additional for serving, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- lime wedges, for serving
- mashed potatoes or steamed rice, for serving (optional)
- Rub ribs with seasoning. Marinate at least 4 hours or overnight in refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 300 F. Combine hot sauce, oil and brown sugar; brush over both rib racks.
- Line baking sheet with double layer of aluminum foil with enough overhang to wrap foil around ribs.
- Lay ribs, bone side down, on foil-lined baking sheet. Wrap foil around ribs and seal. Place on baking sheet.
- Fill large baking dish or roasting pan with 2 inches of boiling water. Place on lower oven rack to keep ribs moist as they bake. Place ribs on middle oven rack.
- Bake 2 1/2-3 hours, or until meat is tender and just starting to fall off bone.
- Preheat broiler. Unwrap ribs and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 4-6 minutes on middle oven rack, or until lightly charred and caramelized.
- Serve with lime wedges and additional hot sauce.
- Serve with mashed potatoes or steamed white rice, if desired.
Savory Mango Chamoy Daquiri
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Rim Glass:
- 2 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Tajín Clásico Seasoning
Drink:
- 4 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, divided
- 1 cup frozen mango cubes, plus additional for garnish, divided
- 1/3 cup natural syrup
- 3 ice cubes
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon Tajín Clásico Seasoning, for garnish
- To rim glass: Rim glass in chamoy hot sauce then seasoning.
- To make drink: Blend 3 tablespoons chamoy hot sauce, mango cubes, syrup, ice cubes and orange juice.
- In glass, pour remaining chamoy hot sauce.
- To serve, garnish with additional mango cubes and sprinkle with seasoning.
SOURCE:
Tajín
EDIBLES
Fresh summer flavors fit for the patio
(Family Features) Gatherings in the summer sun are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy warm weather brings. Spend those special occasions with those you love most and make this summer one to remember with flatbreads, sliders and sweet treats for all to share.
Keeping cooking simple means more time on the patio or in the backyard engaging with guests, and these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads, Chicken Shawarma Sliders and Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.
Visit Culinary.net to find more simple summer recipes to share with loved ones.
Summery Flatbreads for Family and Friends
When dining outdoors with family, friends and neighbors, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy like these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads.
Perfect for al fresco entertaining when served alongside a fresh salad, they’re simple to make and allow guests to personalize with preferred toppings before popping in the oven. As a colorful and fresh dish, it’s an ideal meal for get-togethers on the patio.
For more summer recipe ideas, visit Culinary.net.
Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads
Recipe adapted from butteryourbiscuit.com
- 2 flatbreads
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 clove garlic, diced
- 4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup ranch dressing
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle seasoning
- 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
- In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning.
- Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbreads and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
Shareable Sliders for a Nutritious Summer Meal
Fresh, mouthwatering foods hot off the grill are a sure sign of summer fun. Hosting sunny get-togethers this year can be made easy when you show off your grilling skills with a simple, nutritious and flavorful recipe.
These Chicken Shawarma Sliders are a delicious example of how to grill healthy summer meals without forgoing favorite flavors. They’re part of a curated 12-recipe collection of healthy, balanced dishes from the snacking experts at family-owned Fresh Cravings, known for its chilled salsas, hummus and other dips, which teamed up with eMeals, America’s leading provider of meal plans.
“These sliders are a fantastic – and healthy – option for your next gathering,” said eMeals Senior Nutrition Writer and Editor Rachel West, RD. “The marinade uses a mix of pantry-friendly dried herbs and fresh garlic to give the lean grilled chicken breast some oomph. The lettuce and red onion add cool crispness and crunch to the sandwiches while Fresh Cravings’ creamy, flavor-packed hummus gets some nutritional bonus points by providing a dose of protein and fiber.”
Find the entire recipe collection by visiting emeals.com/campaign/Fresh-Cravings-Healthy-Eats.
Chicken Shawarma Sliders
Recipe courtesy of eMeals Registered Dietitian Rachel West
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1/2 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 package (12) slider buns
- 1 container (17 ounces) Fresh Cravings Honey Jalapeno Hummus
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded lettuce
- 1/2 small red onion, sliced
- In zip-top plastic bag, use meat mallet or heel of hand to pound chicken to even thickness. Cut into 2-inch pieces and place in large bowl. Add oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt and cayenne; toss.
- Cover chicken and chill 8 hours, or up to 2 days.
- Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill chicken 4-5 minutes per side, or until done.
- Serve chicken on buns with hummus, lettuce and onion.
Unforgettable Fruity Flavor
Summertime often brings cravings for fresh fruits that add a hint of sweetness to warm-weather gatherings. Serving up a delicious dessert for family and guests starts with favorite produce in this Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit.
The touch of tangy tartness is enough to bring loved ones to the dessert table even after a filling meal as fresh lemon juice in the cheesecake base is complemented perfectly when topped with orange slices and raspberries. Garnished with mint leaves, this brightly colored treat is even sweeter when shared with loved ones.
Find more sweet summer desserts at Culinary.net.
Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit
Servings: 6-8
- 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 orange, peeled and separated
- 8 raspberries
- 3 mint leaves, for garnish
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.
- In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
- Pour into pan. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed.
- Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.
SOURCE:
Fresh Cravings
EDIBLES
Entertain guests with a fresh Al Fresco favorite
(Family Features) If you and your loved ones yearn for new, stimulating experiences to feel connected to the outdoors, look no further than enjoying mealtime al fresco. Inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of “eating in the open air,” al fresco dining offers passionate home cooks a fresh way to enjoy their favorite recipes outside with friends and family.
Consider these two tried-and-true al fresco tips from television personality and culinary icon Rachael Ray the next time you enjoy dinner on the deck or lunch on the patio.
Gather the right tools: On those buggy days and nights during the warm season when you’re dining al fresco, grab a food mesh tent. Not only will it protect your food, but it also looks good and goes with a variety of table settings.
Plan the decor: When hosting friends and family, up your floral game by reaching into the garden and adding some fresh herbs – it’s aesthetically pleasing and smells delicious.
Ideal al fresco meals typically take advantage of in-season produce, offer easy preparation so you can focus on entertaining and are simple enough to eat outdoors. Skip complicated cooking steps and turn to a delicious option like Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta, which can be served as an appetizer, side dish or on its own as a light main course.
This dish practically calls for ingredients like Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, which features cuts of wild-caught tuna, hand-filleted in just the right amount of olive oil. Savory, rich and flavorful with a perfect texture, the tuna elevates the dish with a uniquely rich and savory flavor stemming from Mediterranean inspiration.
To find more al fresco dining inspiration and recipe ideas, visit GenovaSeafood.com.
Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta
Recipe courtesy of Rachael Ray on behalf of Genova Tuna
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes with fresh artichokes (25 minutes with canned)
Servings: 4
Artichokes:
- Cold water
- 12 small, fresh artichokes or 2 cans artichoke hearts in water
- 2 lemons
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- salt, to taste
- pepper or red pepper, to taste
Pasta:
- Water
- 2 cans (5 ounces each) Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 tablespoons butter, cut into tabs
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
- salt, to taste
- 1/2 cup white wine, chicken stock or vegetable stock
- 1 pound spaghetti or linguine
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley, divided
- 1 small handful fresh mint, chopped, divided
- 1/4 cup toasted pistachios or pine nuts, chopped
- To make artichokes: Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Fill bowl with cold water and juice of one lemon.
- If using fresh artichokes, trim tops of artichokes and tougher outer leaves. Using vegetable peeler or small paring knife, trim stems. Once prepped, cut fresh artichokes in half. If using canned artichokes, drain well and quarter lengthwise.
- Place artichokes in lemon water.
- Let soak 2-3 minutes, drain and pat dry with kitchen towel.
- In casserole or baking dish, arrange artichokes and add juice of remaining lemon, quarter lemon and add lemon wedges to dish.
- Add olive oil and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Roast 25-30 minutes, or until tender.
- To make pasta: Bring large pot of water to boil.
- While water is coming to boil, place large skillet over medium heat and add olive oil and butter. Add garlic; red pepper, if desired; and salt, to taste, and swirl 1 minute. Add white wine or stock and let reduce by half.
- When water comes to boil, salt water, add pasta and cook 1 minute less than directions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining.
- Add artichokes to large skillet with tuna with its oil and gently break up with back of wooden spoon or paddle.
- Add lemon juice and reserved pasta water to skillet along with drained pasta, cheese and half the parsley, mint and pistachios. Toss to combine, top with remaining parsley, mint and pistachios and serve.
SOURCE:
Genova Tuna
EDIBLES
Quick, easy dishes from around the globe
(Family Features) One of the best parts of traveling is trying the local cuisine, and that’s particularly true on an international scale. No matter where you go around the globe, however, there is one ingredient you’ll likely find is an integral part of many cultures and cuisines: rice.
Grown on almost every continent, this staple ingredient is a large part of meals around the world, which means there are nearly endless varieties and recipes to try. However, you don’t need to go on vacation to try authentic-tasting international food; easy-to-make versions of popular dishes from around the globe can be made right at home in mere minutes.
Mediterranean
Known for vibrant vegetables, savory sauces and incredible tastes, the Mediterranean is also home to a few classic rice dishes such as rich and creamy risotto from Italy. Other vibrant options include Spanish specialties like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice) and paella, which is made with an assortment of ingredients like seafood, spices and savory broth.
Asia
If you’ve ever been to an Asian restaurant, you’ll notice a large portion of the menu likely includes recipes made with rice. While it might be difficult to pinpoint where certain recipes originate, fried rice is a Chinese specialty. Over time, this delicious dish has made its way to many different countries and been reinvented with local ingredients. For example, this Kale and Kimchi “Fried” Rice is based on Korean cuisine and can be made in less than 5 minutes using Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups, which combine the buttery taste and aromatic scent of authentic Jasmine rice with crunchy, 100% whole-grain red quinoa in a convenient, pre-portioned cup.
Middle East
Much like other cuisines around the world, Middle Eastern cooking uses rice almost every day. A Turkish and Arab mixed dish, shawarma is now a global street food. Traditional Persian rice uses a variety of spices like turmeric, ginger and cardamom with dried fruits and nuts.
Latin America
Latin American recipes vary from country to country and region to region, but rice is essential on the side or as part of the main dish across the board. A quick and easy morning meal, this Mexican Breakfast Scramble is ready in 4 minutes. Aiding the short prep time, Minute Jalapeno Rice Cups are ready in just 1 minute and can help spice up dishes with a tasty blend of onion, green peppers and jalapenos.
North America
With bold flavors, few things say southern comfort quite like Louisiana cooking. Bring the taste of New Orleans to your kitchen with rice-based dishes like gumbo or jambalaya, or by pairing rice with another popular Cajun pastime – a classic shrimp boil.
Find more quick and easy international recipe ideas at MinuteRice.com.
Kale and Kimchi “Fried” Rice
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Jasmine Rice and Red Quinoa Cup
- 1 cup kale, chopped
- 1/4 cup kimchi, chopped
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In medium microwave-safe bowl, combine kale, kimchi and soy sauce. Cover and microwave 1 minute.
- Add rice and egg; mix well to combine. Cover and microwave 30 seconds. Stir and serve.
Serving Suggestions: Drizzle with sesame oil. Add cooked shrimp.
Mexican Breakfast Scramble
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Jalapeno Rice Cup
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons salsa
- 2 tablespoons queso fresco
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In small microwave-safe dish, combine egg, salsa and rice.
- Microwave 1 minute. Stir in cheese; microwave 30 seconds.
Serving Suggestion: For meal to go, wrap scramble in warm tortilla.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
