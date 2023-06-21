NEWS
Enlow receives 1-year contract extension; Walker to transition out of asst. supt.
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow received a one-year extension on his three-year contract after the board of trustees conducted the mid-year “summative evaluation” last week.
The agenda also listed the superintendent salary addendum, however, Enlow said the board said they would not be making any changes until they get further into the new school year’s budget process. His contract runs through 2026.
In other personnel topics, Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will transition out of that position into grant and compliance specialist as she prepares to retire at the end of December 2023.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Jim Bowie Days schedule for the rest of the week
It was all about the bass and the greens Saturday as the 57th annual Jim Bowie Days Celebration got underway.
It was a trifecta for the father/son team of Jimmy and Casey Smith who won first for the third year in a row for 20.22 pounds with fish. They also were first in Big Bass at 11.03 pounds.
The team of Rusty and Randy won second in Big Bass. The team of Green and Green won second overall and third overall went to the team of Hester and Conrad.
In the golf tournament hosted at Indian Oaks Golf Course in Nocona, the team of Ricky and Justin Tompkins won first.
The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
Arena action opened Monday with the 4D Open Barrels at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. Buckles go to the winners of 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D.
On Tuesday the two-day youth rodeo began at the rodeo arena. Tuesday night featured speed events and mutton bustin’ and Wednesday was going to feature roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping. Events begin at 7 p.m. showcasing youngsters ages 4-19.
The rodeo opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. featuring all the traditional events along with an FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble Rodeo slack will follow the main performance. There was mutton bustin’ planned each night with the top three going for a final go for the top buckles on Saturday night at the rodeo.
Friday opens with the “42” Tournament at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the first domino flying at 9:30 a.m.
The Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crown hosted by the Amity Club will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center.
LaAnna Wagonseller will be crowned Pioneer Queen with Duchesses Carol Hickman and Melba Weber. The public is invited to attend the reception that will introduce Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss contestants and former pioneer court royalty.
Friday night’s rodeo opens with mutton bustin’ check-in and royalty introductions, followed by the rodeo. There will be a concert with Richard Beverage afterward from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for $5 in the community center.
Saturday opens with the Indian Artifact Show at the Bowie Community Center starting at 9 a.m. The grand marshal is Scott Weber, local sports radio personality. The rodeo parade is at 10:30 a.m. Entry forms were due by June 16 and available at jimbowiedays.org.
There is no fee to enter in one of four categories: Youth organization or sports team, civic organization or church, riding club and business. Horses, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride. Prizes will be awarded for winners in each category.
A hamburger feed will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the community center.
A new event has been added this year, a cornhole tournament at 11:30 a.m. at the community center. It is hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce.
The kid’s activities fill out much of the rest of Friday beginning with the Kiddie Pet Parade at noon in the Second Monday Pavilion at Pelham Park. Kids are invited to dress up their canine or pet and bring them to compete for most lovable, best groomed, most unusual and best dressed. It is open to kids under age 16 and all pets must be on a leash, carrier or crate.
Turtle racing and frog jumping begins at 1 p.m. in the pool pavilion area. Families can also enjoy a free swim in the city pool from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Turtle racing is open to those age five and under and six and up. There are prizes for prettiest and fastest turtle, plus longest jump and smallest frog in that contest. There is no cost to enter these events.
The final night of rodeo opens at 6:30 p.m. with mutton’s bustin for the top six from the prior two nights. Royalty will be presented at 7:30 p.m. including the crowning of the new Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss. Meet those young ladies in the story page 1A of today’s Bowie News.
The final night of rodeo begins after the crowning with a concert by Tin Rivers for $10 at the community center from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
NEWS
ERCOT asks for voluntary conservation
ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand. This Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect Tuesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT.
The Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from June 15 – June 21 due to increased temperature and high demand.
ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.
Yesterday, ERCOT broke the June peak demand record, unofficially, with 79,304 MW, passing last June’s record of 76,718 MW. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records. The current all-time record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022.
ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.
If you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.
Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
Why the Need to Reduce Usage?
Extreme Heat. Much of Texas is seeing very high temperatures for an extended period.
Record Demand. Texas is seeing record demand due to the heat.
Thermal Outages. Forced thermal generation power plant outages are higher than normal.
Solar. Solar generation declines into the evening hours, before completely going offline at sunset.
Wind. Low wind generation compared to historic performance during summer peak.
Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477
Stay Updated
Sign up for TXANS notifications on the ERCOT mailing list.
Download our app (available through the Apple Store or Google Play)
Monitor current and extended conditions on our website at ERCOT.com
Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).
Subscribe to ERCOT EmergencyAlerts, which are not sent through TXANS, and are only sent under emergency conditions.
ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load. As the Independent System Operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects 52,700+ miles of transmission lines and 1,100+ generation units, including Private Use Networks. ERCOT also performs financial settlement for the competitive wholesale bulk-power market and administers retail switching for more than 8 million premises in competitive choice areas. ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.
NEWS
An excessive heat warning issued
