Enlow receives 1-year contract extension; Walker to transition out of asst. supt.

It was all about the bass and the greens Saturday as the 57th annual Jim Bowie Days Celebration got underway.

It was a trifecta for the father/son team of Jimmy and Casey Smith who won first for the third year in a row for 20.22 pounds with fish. They also were first in Big Bass at 11.03 pounds.

The team of Rusty and Randy won second in Big Bass. The team of Green and Green won second overall and third overall went to the team of Hester and Conrad.

In the golf tournament hosted at Indian Oaks Golf Course in Nocona, the team of Ricky and Justin Tompkins won first.

The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

Arena action opened Monday with the 4D Open Barrels at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. Buckles go to the winners of 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D.

On Tuesday the two-day youth rodeo began at the rodeo arena. Tuesday night featured speed events and mutton bustin’ and Wednesday was going to feature roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping. Events begin at 7 p.m. showcasing youngsters ages 4-19.

The rodeo opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. featuring all the traditional events along with an FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble Rodeo slack will follow the main performance. There was mutton bustin’ planned each night with the top three going for a final go for the top buckles on Saturday night at the rodeo.

Friday opens with the “42” Tournament at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the first domino flying at 9:30 a.m.

The Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crown hosted by the Amity Club will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center.

LaAnna Wagonseller will be crowned Pioneer Queen with Duchesses Carol Hickman and Melba Weber. The public is invited to attend the reception that will introduce Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss contestants and former pioneer court royalty.

Friday night’s rodeo opens with mutton bustin’ check-in and royalty introductions, followed by the rodeo. There will be a concert with Richard Beverage afterward from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for $5 in the community center.

Saturday opens with the Indian Artifact Show at the Bowie Community Center starting at 9 a.m. The grand marshal is Scott Weber, local sports radio personality. The rodeo parade is at 10:30 a.m. Entry forms were due by June 16 and available at jimbowiedays.org.

There is no fee to enter in one of four categories: Youth organization or sports team, civic organization or church, riding club and business. Horses, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride. Prizes will be awarded for winners in each category.

A hamburger feed will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the community center.

A new event has been added this year, a cornhole tournament at 11:30 a.m. at the community center. It is hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce.

The kid’s activities fill out much of the rest of Friday beginning with the Kiddie Pet Parade at noon in the Second Monday Pavilion at Pelham Park. Kids are invited to dress up their canine or pet and bring them to compete for most lovable, best groomed, most unusual and best dressed. It is open to kids under age 16 and all pets must be on a leash, carrier or crate.

Turtle racing and frog jumping begins at 1 p.m. in the pool pavilion area. Families can also enjoy a free swim in the city pool from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

Turtle racing is open to those age five and under and six and up. There are prizes for prettiest and fastest turtle, plus longest jump and smallest frog in that contest. There is no cost to enter these events.

The final night of rodeo opens at 6:30 p.m. with mutton’s bustin for the top six from the prior two nights. Royalty will be presented at 7:30 p.m. including the crowning of the new Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss. Meet those young ladies in the story page 1A of today’s Bowie News.

The final night of rodeo begins after the crowning with a concert by Tin Rivers for $10 at the community center from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.