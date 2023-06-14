NEWS
Fiery crash kills 3 Terral, OK residents
An early morning head-on collision 2.15 miles north of Ringgold Saturday morning took the lives of three Terral, OK residents.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 81 at 5:10 a.m. on June 10 reports Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc A. Couch, media communications officer.
Katelyn Beth Smoot, 32, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 traveling north on U.S. 81.
James Edward Echols, 78, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup south on U.S. 81. The preliminary DPS report states Smoot drove across the center stripe into the southbound lane colliding with the truck driven by Echols. The Echols’ truck was engulfed in flames after the collision, killing the driver and his passenger, Billy Ray Heron, 78.
All three people were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Stefanie Horton.
Units from the Nocona Fire Department responded to the scene. DPS Trooper Dreu A. Kirkland investigated the accident.
NEWS
Two-car wreck sends one to hospital
One person was transported to Nocona General Hospital with injuries from this two-vehicle accident at Pelham and Wise Street shortly before 6 p.m. Monday night. Bowie Police reported Timothy Walker, 48, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on the left lane turning left from East Wise onto Pelham. Dawanye St. John, 68, also was eastbound on Wise driving a Ford Explorer when he rear-ended the pickup. Walker was transported to Nocona General Hospital with injuries. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
BISD may name a new basketball coach
Members of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will address personnel issues, campus summer projects and recognize some state contest winners when they meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on June 15.
The meeting opens with recognition of the Bowie High boy’s golf team that placed third in the state tournament, and meeting the band students who competed at state solo and ensemble events, some bringing home medals.
As the school year wraps up, plans are already underway for the next one that will be here in early August. Department updates will be given by transportation, food service and custodial, maintenance and technology.
Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will give an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant update and a back-to-school plan for using those funds. Other administrators also will provide campus updates.
In action items the board will look at the Montague, Jack and Clay County Tax Appraisal District budgets for 2024, along with numerous Texas Association of School Board local policy updates.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will bring information on a question raised last month regarding course offerings and course weights.
A closed session is planned for personnel possibly naming a new basketball coach and the superintendent’s summative evaluation and possible action on a related salary addendum.
NEWS
Court accepts MCTAD 2024 budget
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners met with a dozen 4-H youngsters Monday who told the court about their activities during the past year and thanked them for the support.
The youngsters told the court about their wins and their favorite activities, along with showing off their banners and prize ribbons. Melanie Stott and Justin Hansard, both AgriLife Extension agents for the county, help coordinate the county 4-H program that has 170 members, nine chartered clubs and 13 adult volunteers.
Opening in such a positive fashion, the court then moved into several financial items and property plats.
Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson presented the proposed Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget for both the district and the collections side. There is an overall 3.3% increase on the appraisal side. The county does not take part in the tax collections side.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo: Montague County 4-H members talked to the commissioner’s court about their activities during Monday’s meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)
