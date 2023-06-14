COUNTY LIFE
Get ready for all the fun
Find your Bowie News 2023 Schedule of Events for Jim Bowie Days 2023 inside your Wednesday edition of The Bowie News.
UPDATE – The Jim Bowie Days Golf Tournament has been moved to Indian Oaks in Nocona.
Jim Bowie Days opens with bass tourney
(UPDATE – Wednesday morning The Bowie News was informed the golf tournament has been moved to Indian Oaks in Nocona. )
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A week full of western-style activities gets underway Saturday as Jim Bowie Days 2023 opens with the fishing and golf tournaments.
The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
This weekend’s activities begin on June 17 with the annual bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter Lake outside Bowie. Tournament registration is 5 to 6 a.m. at the Selma Park Boat Ramp with the first line set to fly at 6 a.m.
The Jim Bowie golfers will take to the links for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times at Twisted Oak Country Club. Cost is $100 per team for the scramble. A meal will be provided. Proceeds will benefit the county FFA chapters.
The week opens on June 19 with the 4D Open Barrels at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. The expos will be 5:30 to 7:15 p.m
And on June 20 the two-day youth rodeo begins at the rodeo arena. Tuesday night will feature speed events and mutton bustin’ and Wednesday roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping.
Inside today’s Bowie News find your schedule of events for Jim Bowie Days week with details on how to register, fees and where to find all the fun next week.
Those wishing to enter the June 24 parade may submit their entry forms by 5 p.m. on June 16. Forms are available on the jimbowiedays.org website.
This year’s grand marshal is Scott Weber, who says he is, “Beyond honored” and in no way feels worthy of this honor.
Meet the grand marshal in the full story to be found in the mid-week Bowie News.
Summer reading brings field day inside
Tuesday was all set for a field day at the soccer fields for Bowie Library Summer Reading but with iffy weather the fun went inside the community center with bounce houses, games and much more. The next program will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the community center. (News photos by Jordan Neal)
Bowie News Guide wins first place
The Bowie News “Guide” won first place special section for semiweeklies (division one) in the 2023 Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The visitor’s and newcomer’s guide is the largest project produced by The Bowie News each year and showcases all of Montague County. The judges stated in their comments: “Of all the community guides this was the strongest. Strong design overall. Nice use of large photos to break up section…Visually this section is a compelling read. And at 140 pages, a huge advertising success. Well done.”
Bowie News Editor Barbara Green congratulated the staff on this first place, noting this project is touched by every member of the staff in some shape or fashion and kudos go to each for their role in producing it.
The Bowie News also received a third place in news writing and fourth place in feature writing.
