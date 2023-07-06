COUNTY LIFE
Getting prepared for 2023 Jim Bowie Days festivities
In just a few short weeks Jim Bowie Days will be upon us. Here are a few of the deadlines to keep on your schedule.
The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme, “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
Those wishing to enter the June 24 parade may submit their entry forms by 5 p.m. on June 16. Forms are available on the jimbowiedays.org website.
There is no fee to enter in one of four categories: Youth organization or sports team, civic organization or church, riding club and business. Horses, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride. Prizes will be awarded for winners in each category.
The Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, June 22-24, is one of the largest rodeos in Texas that encourages amateur athletes to compete with UPRA/TCRA sanctioned professionals.
This year’s added money totals $12,000. Books will be open on the UPRA Next Gen App at 9 a.m. on June 14 and close at 5 p.m. June 18.
Read about all the sign-up deadlines in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading opens with red, white, and blue sparkle
Patriotic Patty, aka Margaret Clauder, kicked off the Bowie Library’s summer reading program Tuesday with a red, white and blue program of ventriloquism and magic, set to a patriotic theme. Watch for more photos from the opening day in the weekend Bowie News.
Youngsters learned about many patriotic topics such as the Statue of Library and her origins, along with a little magic to put the puzzle pieces back together. (photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona elections’ bill goes to Gov. Abbott
As the Texas Legislative session came to a close this past week, a last-minute amendment was accepted that will allow all the Nocona taxing entities to move their elections to November.
Senate Bill 2620, supported in the House by Rep. David Spiller and in the Senate by Sen. Drew Springer, has been sent to the governor for his signature following the approval of an amendment that included all the local entities, not just the City of Nocona.
The bill gives municipalities in a county with a population less than 20,000 to vote to move their local elections to the November uniform election date. This act would take effect Sept. 1, 2023.
In 2015 the state offered a one-time opportunity for local governments to move their city, school or special district elections from May to November. One of the goals of the original legislation was to allow the entities to share the cost of elections.
In Montague County all the cities, schools and watersheds made the move to November, but the Nocona entities stuck together including the city, school district and hospital district board. Officials at the time thought sharing the cost three ways would work fine, unfortunately that has not been the case as the majority of elections since that time have been uncontested.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Submit your top yards by June 26 for Yard of the Month
June 26 is the deadline to submit a nomination for June Yard of the Month.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
Deadline for nominations is June 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com.
Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
You can submit the same name more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
Trending
-
NEWS7 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS5 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS6 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 weeks ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car