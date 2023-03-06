Gregorys win May Yard of the Month

Congratulations to Gary and Lacresia Gregory at 1213 Lamb selected as the May Yard of the Month.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June.

The Gregorys say they enjoy mowing and like to have a well-kept yard. Their yard is a thick carpet of grass with small, neat flower beds. A vintage-style fence divides the front lawn with the backyard which also is well kept. .

Thank you to all those who submitted a yard for consideration. They included 805 Central, 810 Bennett, 406 Strong, 900 Zahara, 1500 Lance and 707 Lee. We appreciate the interest and we encourage you to take note of special yards and turn them in for June 26.

Deadline for nominations is May 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com.

Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.