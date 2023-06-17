SPORTS
JBD has rodeo action six days next week
The Jim Bowie Days celebration has a full week of activities, but also six nights worth of action at the rodeo arena.
It is set to open on Monday night with the 4D Open Barrel racing. There is a 75% payback and $500 additional money added this year. Buckles will go to the winners in 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D divisions.
To sign-up, the books will be open that day until noon, with the number to test being 940-366-2812 that day. Runs will start at 7:30 p.m. and go until they are done. Dragging of the dirt will take place after every five runs to keep the arena fresh.
Tuesday and Wednesday nights are when the youth rodeo is happening. The first night will be speed events while night two will include all roping events. On both nights events will start at 7 p.m. and it is open for kids aged 4-19. There will also be mutton bustin’ on each night.
The books will open for all youth rodeo events from 6-9 p.m. on June 19, texting the number 940-577-9740 to sign-up.
Those wishing to enter the Jim Bowie Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ can register from 1 a.m. to noon on June 20. Text only to 940-366-2812.
They will compete Thursday and Friday, with the top winners going in a final ride at Saturday night’s rodeo.
The rodeo opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., with mutton bustin’ checking in at 6:30 p.m. It will feature all of the traditional rodeo events along with an FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble. Rodeo slack will follow the main performance.
Friday night’s performance also will start at 7:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. check-in for mutton bustin’. There also will be royalty introductions. Following the rodeo, Richard Beverage is scheduled to perform starting at 9:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center. It will cost $5 to see the concert.
Saturday night’s performance again will start at 7:30 p.m., though there will be a 6:30 p.m. check in time for the top six mutton bustin’ riders. The new Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss will be crowned to start the rodeo before the action begins.
Afterwards, Tin Rivers will perform a concert at 9:30 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center to wind down all of the festivities of the week.
SPORTS
Bowie names new boys basketball coach
The Bowie Jackrabbits have found their next boys basketball coach.
Ryan Dykes was officially named at Thursday night’s school board meeting. Along with basketball, Dykes also will coach cross country and be the junior high PE teacher as well.
He takes over for the departing Andy Atkins, who after three years had a 54-35 record with three playoff appearances along with a run to the regional quarterfinals this season.
Atkins is still with the district as he transitions to the administration side and takes the assistant principal position at the high school.
Athletic director Tyler Price said the main thing that impressed him about Dykes was how he conducted himself.
“His positive energy and ability to build relationships really set him apart,” Price said. “His organizational skills are great. He always has a plan. I think he will do a great job here and he’ll have the ability to lead this team and this program to good things. He can carry on with what Andy has started.”
Dykes comes to Bowie most recently from Boyd, but has spent time at Decatur, Frenship, Lubbock Trinity Christian, Smyer, Silverton and Pampa during his 25 years of experience.
About half of that time was serving as an assistant, but he does have 13 years of head coaching experience and has picked up 267 wins during that time. Dykes has been a part of nine teams that have reached the regional tournament and one team that has made it to the state tournament.
A graduate from Plainview High School in 1992, he said playing under Coach Carl Irlbeck, who had more than 1,000 wins in his career and is in the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, inspired him to want to pursue coaching.
“Just the mentorship and the role model he provided for me inspired me to want to do that for future generation,” Dykes said. “Just to see how much athletics can teach people that will determine their character for their adulthood, I just feel so fortunate and so blessed. His impact on me is what directed me this way and allowed me to make a great profession of it.”
SPORTS
Montague County sending 13 to compete at Oil Bowl
The 86th Oil Bowl is this weekend with games being played at Rider High School and Midwestern State University.
Montague County will be well represented during the two days of games with 13 athletes representing their schools one last time and a coaching staff picked to help coach in the football game.
In 2018, the Oil Bowl added both the boy’s and girls’ basketball games to the lineup which will kick things off in 2023. Played at Rider High School, the girl’s game is scheduled to be played on June 16 and start at 6 p.m. with the boy’s following at 7:30 p.m.
In the girls’ basketball game, Nocona’s Sydnee Mowry is confirmed to play on the west team. On the east team, Bowie’s Maddie Mandela and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez are both confirmed to be playing.
In the boys’ basketball game, the Bowie duo of A.J. Whatley and Brody Armstrong are confirmed to be playing for the west team. On the east team, Prairie Valley’s Tyler Winkler and Saint Jo’s Brice Durham are planning to play.
On June 17 before the football game will be the volleyball games which were started in 2019. Split into big and small schools division, the small school game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. also at Rider High School.
Playing in the small school game are Sadie Whitaker from Gold-Burg and Karagan Ritchie from Prairie Valley who will both be on the west team. Playing on the east team will be Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore.
There will be no player from Montague County playing in the volleyball big school game afterwards.
The football game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, with it moving back to Midwestern State University’s Memorial Stadium after not playing their last year due to construction.
There are no Bowie football players listed to compete, but Nocona will be well represented.
Playing on the east team, the Indians will have Bodie Davis, Dayson Elliott and Arturo Garcia suiting up for Nocona one last time.
Joining them will be some of their coaches as head coach Blake Crutsinger, along with defensive coordinator Zach Denson and special teams coach Payton Betts, will join with coaches from Paradise to lead the east squad.
SPORTS
Bowie BMX hosts more than 300 riders
The Bowie BMX Bike Park capped off three-days of racing on Sunday by hosting a state championship qualifier.
On the final day, the park had 266 racers compete and 59 motos with the action starting at noon on a blistering hot day.
It took park operators Sean and Linda Reno several weeks of work to get the park ready to host their biggest event of the year, with the help of a lot of volunteers in the BMX community.
Before Sunday’s main event, the park first hosted the Bob Warnicke Scholarship race on Friday and the Race for Life Leukemia Fundraiser on Saturday.
“We cannot thank each of you enough for coming out this weekend for our second year anniversary and 2023 Texas State Championship Qualifier Weekend,” posted on the Facebook page. “Thank you for making the trip to Bowie BMX and making it such a better track.”
The Bowie BMX Bike Park is a non-profit park with a dirt track located on 801 S. Mill Street in Bowie. You can look on their Facebook page on what days they will be open each week.
