Jim Bowie Days opens its week of activities

After an opening weekend of spinning reels and tension-filled putts, the 2023 Jim Bowie Days got underway Saturday and now looks forward to a week chalked full of rodeo action, kid’s activities, a rodeo parade, frog jumping and turtles races and much more.

The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

The annual bass tournament opened Saturday early in the morning at 6 a.m. at the Selma Park boat ramp.

Later that day the golf tournament, which had been moved to Indian Oaks at Nocona due to local course green issues, got underway with 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times.

Friday opens with the “42” Tournament at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the first domino flying at 9:30 a.m.

The Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crown hosted by the Amity Club will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center.

LaAnna Wagonseller will be crowned Pioneer Queen with Duchesses Carol Hickman and Melba Weber. The public is invited to attend the reception.

