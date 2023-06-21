COUNTY LIFE
Jim Bowie Days to crown new queen, little miss this week
Jim Bowie Days 2023 is off and running with an exciting weekend of fishing and golfing events, with the dust already flying at the rodeo arena with barrels and youth rodeo events.
See early event coverage inside today’s Bowie News and a story with the full schedule of activities for the rest of the week.
There are nine young ladies competing for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days with the winner to be crowned in the final night of the rodeo Saturday.
2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days
The 2022 Miss Jim Bowie Hannah Cook will pass on her crown to the 2023 queen. Cook is the 16-year-old daughter of Bryan and Taelor Slagle and a junior at Byron Nelson High School.
Meet all the young ladies running for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Submit your top yard nominees by June 26
June 26 is the deadline to submit a nomination for June Yard of the Month.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
Deadline for nominations is June 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
COUNTY LIFE
Jim Bowie Days opens its week of activities
After an opening weekend of spinning reels and tension-filled putts, the 2023 Jim Bowie Days got underway Saturday and now looks forward to a week chalked full of rodeo action, kid’s activities, a rodeo parade, frog jumping and turtles races and much more.
The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
The annual bass tournament opened Saturday early in the morning at 6 a.m. at the Selma Park boat ramp.
Later that day the golf tournament, which had been moved to Indian Oaks at Nocona due to local course green issues, got underway with 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times.
Friday opens with the “42” Tournament at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the first domino flying at 9:30 a.m.
The Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crown hosted by the Amity Club will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center.
LaAnna Wagonseller will be crowned Pioneer Queen with Duchesses Carol Hickman and Melba Weber. The public is invited to attend the reception.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News. Also meet the ladies of the Pioneer Court in the weekend News.
COUNTY LIFE
BCDB presents fall, winter Sip & Stroll decoration winners
See all the winners and the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
The Bowie Community Development Board recently presented the fall and winter Sip and Stroll with Me storefront decorating winners with their plaques for first-third places.
The following are winners for the Fall in Love with Bowie Sip and Stroll with Me:
First place went to Sandy Bailey and Branda Bailey, representing LaBelle Vintage Mall. They all always puts on a great fall display including wearing fun costumes.
Winter Lights Sip and Stroll with Me winners are as follows:
First place was awarded to Shelly Wilson and Julie Parker representing Dusty Door Nob. Wilson, Parker and Lucy Goodwin installed a large snowman with a lighted Christmas tree in the display window.
