Jim Bowie Days to crown new queen, little miss this week

Jim Bowie Days 2023 is off and running with an exciting weekend of fishing and golfing events, with the dust already flying at the rodeo arena with barrels and youth rodeo events.

See early event coverage inside today’s Bowie News and a story with the full schedule of activities for the rest of the week.

There are nine young ladies competing for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days with the winner to be crowned in the final night of the rodeo Saturday.

2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days

The 2022 Miss Jim Bowie Hannah Cook will pass on her crown to the 2023 queen. Cook is the 16-year-old daughter of Bryan and Taelor Slagle and a junior at Byron Nelson High School.

Meet all the young ladies running for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss in the mid-week Bowie News.