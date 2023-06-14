SPORTS
Montague County sending 13 to compete at Oil Bowl
The 86th Oil Bowl is this weekend with games being played at Rider High School and Midwestern State University.
Montague County will be well represented during the two days of games with 13 athletes representing their schools one last time and a coaching staff picked to help coach in the football game.
In 2018, the Oil Bowl added both the boy’s and girls’ basketball games to the lineup which will kick things off in 2023. Played at Rider High School, the girl’s game is scheduled to be played on June 16 and start at 6 p.m. with the boy’s following at 7:30 p.m.
In the girls’ basketball game, Nocona’s Sydnee Mowry is confirmed to play on the west team. On the east team, Bowie’s Maddie Mandela and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez are both confirmed to be playing.
In the boys’ basketball game, the Bowie duo of A.J. Whatley and Brody Armstrong are confirmed to be playing for the west team. On the east team, Prairie Valley’s Tyler Winkler and Saint Jo’s Brice Durham are planning to play.
On June 17 before the football game will be the volleyball games which were started in 2019. Split into big and small schools division, the small school game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. also at Rider High School.
Playing in the small school game are Sadie Whitaker from Gold-Burg and Karagan Ritchie from Prairie Valley who will both be on the west team. Playing on the east team will be Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore.
There will be no player from Montague County playing in the volleyball big school game afterwards.
The football game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, with it moving back to Midwestern State University’s Memorial Stadium after not playing their last year due to construction.
There are no Bowie football players listed to compete, but Nocona will be well represented.
Playing on the east team, the Indians will have Bodie Davis, Dayson Elliott and Arturo Garcia suiting up for Nocona one last time.
Joining them will be some of their coaches as head coach Blake Crutsinger, along with defensive coordinator Zach Denson and special teams coach Payton Betts, will join with coaches from Paradise to lead the east squad.
Bowie BMX hosts more than 300 riders
The Bowie BMX Bike Park capped off three-days of racing on Sunday by hosting a state championship qualifier.
On the final day, the park had 266 racers compete and 59 motos with the action starting at noon on a blistering hot day.
It took park operators Sean and Linda Reno several weeks of work to get the park ready to host their biggest event of the year, with the help of a lot of volunteers in the BMX community.
Before Sunday’s main event, the park first hosted the Bob Warnicke Scholarship race on Friday and the Race for Life Leukemia Fundraiser on Saturday.
“We cannot thank each of you enough for coming out this weekend for our second year anniversary and 2023 Texas State Championship Qualifier Weekend,” posted on the Facebook page. “Thank you for making the trip to Bowie BMX and making it such a better track.”
The Bowie BMX Bike Park is a non-profit park with a dirt track located on 801 S. Mill Street in Bowie. You can look on their Facebook page on what days they will be open each week.
Smith coming to stabilize Prairie Valley
At Prairie Valley, Mark Smith was hired a month ago to be the new girl’s athletic coach.
The previous coach abruptly resigned near the beginning of the basketball season which meant athletic director Seth Stephens was in the tough situation of coaching both boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in the same season.
Smith comes to Prairie Valley after teaching math for the last six years at charter school International Leadership High School in Grand Prairie.
His previous coaching experience before that came at schools of various sizes like 6A Byron Nelson as an assistant, 4A Lake Worth as a head coach, 2A Itasca as a head coach and 1A Advantage Academy in Waxahachie as a head coach. He started at 4A Kennedale and Spruce as an assistant.
Stephens said Smith impressed him and the administration with his emphasis on taking a program wide approach to coaching and trying to get girls to compete in as many things as possible.
“He has quite a bit of experience coaching,” Stephens said. “We thought with his personality, the way he wants to commit to not just focusing on one sport. He’s real calm and somebody we were looking for who could come in and give us some stability and consistency.”
Smith was attracted to the job since his daughter is about to enter the 10th grade and her previous school was starting to pressure athletes to start specializing.
Smith graduated from 1A high school Whiteface and wanted the small school experience for his daughter.
Nocona baseball earns all-district honors
With baseball state tournament about to get under way this week, the district baseball honors were released for the district 10-2A which includes Nocona.
With the team missing the playoffs maybe the Indians were not as well represented as some other teams, but still some Nocona players were honored.
Wesley Murphey earned the highest honor as he was named second team all-district pitcher.
Fellow pitcher and brother Walker Murphey was named honorable mention along with outfielder Miguel Olivares and utility player Charlie Fuller.
