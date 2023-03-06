NEWS
Motorcycle, truck-trailer crash kills one
A 60-year-old Bowie man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a trailer being towed by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon southwest of Montague.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch of media relations said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. on May 30 at the intersection of Lone Star Road and Hildreth Pool Road. 2.5 miles southwest of Montague.
The accident involved a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Raymond Melton, Bowie, and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup towing a 2020 Easton Car & Construction utility semi-trailer.
According to the preliminary investigation, the DPS report the motorcycle was traveling north on Lone Star Road, while the pickup and trailer were going south on Lone Star Road at the intersection with Hildreth Pool. The truck was turning right onto Hildreth Pool when the motorcycle failed to yield half the roadway to the truck and trailer driven by Israel Lozano, 39, Decatur striking the towed trailer.
Melton was ejected from the motorcycle striking the trailer. He was transported by air ambulance to Medical City Denton for treatment of his injuries, but died under a doctor’s care due to the sustained injuries.
This accident was investigated by Trooper Bradly S. Slade, Nocona, who was assisted by several other troopers and county sheriff’s office deputies. The report states Melton was not wearing a helmet.
NEWS
Bowie graduate takes job as asst. principal at Bowie Junior High
Chris Cornelison, who grew up in Bowie, was selected to be the new Bowie Junior High School assistant principal.
The board of trustees met in a called meeting on May 25 to consider recommendations. He will fill the vacancy left with Jason Childress moved to the intermediate school as its new principal.
Cornelison is a 1991 Bowie High School graduate and played on the 1991 Class 3A state semi-final team. He received a basketball scholarship to Cisco Junior College and East Texas Baptist University. He earned a bachelor of science degree in education in 1997 from ETBU. This is his 22nd year of teaching with stops in Hillsboro, Lampasas, Livingston, Shepherd, Humble and five years at Bells with the last three as athletic director.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Foster Care Town Hall on June 15
2INgage invites everyone to a Foster Care Town Hall to learn about community-based care in Montague County and discuss how the community can work together for children experiencing foster care here.
The program will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15 at the Montague County Cowboy Church, outside Montague. Lunch will be provided.
This event is hosted by 2INgage to explore the child welfare system in this area. It will provide information about the service this company provides, statistics on youth in care for Montague County, help explain the need for more local foster families as well as identify additional gaps in the foster care system. At this time there are 18 children removed from Montague County in care according to 2INgage.
Those who wish to attend or have questions can email asks@2ingage.org.
NEWS
Assault victim jailed for allegedly making a false statement
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A Bowie area woman has been arrested for making a false statement to police while she was making an assault complaint.
Police Chief Guy Green said Crystal Yvonne Martinez, 41, was arrested at her home north of Bowie on May 25. She was booked into the county jail on the Class B misdemeanor and released on $750 bond on May 26.
The complaint stems from the investigation of an assault Martinez said occurred on May 22. She called 911 and said she was being attacked in her vehicle at 2:52 p.m. on that Monday.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
