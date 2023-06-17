NEWS
Nelson drainage repair may top $3 million
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council voted this week to move forward with seeking bids for the drainage and street repair work in the area of Nelson, Mill, Lamb and Houston.
Mike Tibbetts, president of Hayter Engineering, met with the council Monday night to review what is projected to be more than $3 million repair.
This area is no stranger to flooding and damage as homes along the creek that flows from State Highway 59 east along Nelson, Lamb, Rock and Pillar have experienced water in their homes, as well as street damage. Unprecedented rainfall and no major repairs has only compounded the problems that flow downstream.
The one-block area from Mill East to Lamb has been closed since Aug. 21, 2022 when a section on the northside of the Nelson collapsed following heavy rain that created enough runoff to wash out a portion of Nelson Street and compromised the asphalt.
Read the full story and see a summary of the proposed design in your Saturday Bowie News.
NEWS
Wind, hail causes damage Thursday
Wind and hail caused damage across parts of Montague County Thursday evening as tornado warnings triggered sirens in the center and northern eastern parts of the county.
Throughout the day Thursday storm warnings for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadic activity were posted by Bowie and county emergency management groups.
Around 7 p.m. the posts went to a tornado warning as dangerous clouds moved across Stoneburg and Montague. Funnels were reportedly seen dipping in and out of the storm clouds.
There also was a reported funnel near Belcherville which prompted nearby Nocona to turn on its sirens.
Saint Jo and Nocona reportedly had large hail that damaged vehicles and property, plus heavy rain and wind.
Bowie had wind damage in the area of Bowie Plaza where a fireworks stand was blown over and large HVAC unit was found in the parking lot. A fence behind CVS also was damaged.
Electric power also went off in various locations around Bowie Thursday night. City hall also lost its phones and internet due to a damage switch on Friday.
NEWS
Nocona Council finalizes NEDC requests
Members of the Nocona City Council handled a brief agenda of routine items Tuesday finalizing some economic development projects and getting updates on the budget process.
A request from Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall to use the H.J. Justin Community Room as a temporary branch voting location for the 2024 elections was approved.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Texas smashes total jobs record
|Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the growing Texas workforce and the state’s robust jobs economy following the release of May employment data showing Texas again smashing all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force. Texas has now added more than 2.1 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership. “Texas’ robust economy stands apart as a model for the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are more Texans working than ever before, Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas has also smashed the record for total jobs 20 months in a row, proof that jobs grow and people prosper where free enterprise flourishes. With the Texas labor force now surpassing 15 million people and larger than the population in 46 states, we truly are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.” May employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas again setting new record highs:Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,918,700 as employers added 51,000 nonfarm jobs over the month.Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,393,000. Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,009,300. Texas again leads the nation for job creation over the last 12 months, adding 529,800 jobs and growing at a 4.0% annual rate, well above the annual growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2.7%. Governor Abbott also recently celebrated Texas as home to the most Fortune 500 corporate headquarters in the nation.
###
