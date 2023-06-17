Nelson drainage repair may top $3 million

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council voted this week to move forward with seeking bids for the drainage and street repair work in the area of Nelson, Mill, Lamb and Houston.

Mike Tibbetts, president of Hayter Engineering, met with the council Monday night to review what is projected to be more than $3 million repair.

This area is no stranger to flooding and damage as homes along the creek that flows from State Highway 59 east along Nelson, Lamb, Rock and Pillar have experienced water in their homes, as well as street damage. Unprecedented rainfall and no major repairs has only compounded the problems that flow downstream.

The one-block area from Mill East to Lamb has been closed since Aug. 21, 2022 when a section on the northside of the Nelson collapsed following heavy rain that created enough runoff to wash out a portion of Nelson Street and compromised the asphalt.

