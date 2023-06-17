Nocona Council finalizes NEDC requests

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the growing Texas workforce and the state’s robust jobs economy following the release of May employment data showing Texas again smashing all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force. Texas has now added more than 2.1 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership. “Texas’ robust economy stands apart as a model for the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are more Texans working than ever before, Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas has also smashed the record for total jobs 20 months in a row, proof that jobs grow and people prosper where free enterprise flourishes. With the Texas labor force now surpassing 15 million people and larger than the population in 46 states, we truly are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.” May employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas again setting new record highs:Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,918,700 as employers added 51,000 nonfarm jobs over the month.Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,393,000. Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,009,300. Texas again leads the nation for job creation over the last 12 months, adding 529,800 jobs and growing at a 4.0% annual rate, well above the annual growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2.7%. Governor Abbott also recently celebrated Texas as home to the most Fortune 500 corporate headquarters in the nation.