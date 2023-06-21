Nocona High BBQ team competes at nationals

The Second Hand Smokers from Nocona High School traveled to Hutto, TX for the National High School Barbecue Championships on June 19.

On Monday three of six standard entries were submitted, while the remaining items were “smoking.” Two team members also took part in the last-minute “secret” contest. They prepared two pounds of bologna in a family-style meal setting. It was reported they made up their own recipe and it “tasted like bacon.”

As of Tuesday noon no results were available, but we will share them when they are posted.

Members of the NHS Second Hand Smokers prepare to turn in their dutch-oven dessert. (Courtesy photo)