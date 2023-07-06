Submit your top yards by June 26 for Yard of the Month

The Bowie Public Library kicks off its summer reading program on June 6 with a two-month series of activities with the theme, “All Together Now.”

Library Director Beth Hiatt told the city council last week the focus is how all small things done to help in the community are worthwhile and impact its citizens.

Summer reading programs take place at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. Each Tuesday in June and July, except July 4. These programs are free and open to children through age 12.

June opens with “Patriotic Patty,” on June 6. The field day will follow on June 13 with bounce houses and water balloons. A beekeeper will visit on June 20 and the youngsters will create their own flower pots. On June 27 the kids will be making cards and fleece lap blankets for residents at Advanced Rehab.

July begins with movie day on July 18. On July 18 they will make snacks and create appreciation banners for the local fire and police departments. The series concludes with the popular Creature Teachers on July 25 with a variety of animals.

Children can pick up their reading logs at the library or on the first day.

Between June 5 and July 25 the library will be collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter. After the Creature Teacher the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.