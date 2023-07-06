COUNTY LIFE
Submit your top yards by June 26 for Yard of the Month
June 26 is the deadline to submit a nomination for June Yard of the Month.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
Deadline for nominations is June 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com.
Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
You can submit the same name more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
COUNTY LIFE
Gregorys win May Yard of the Month
Congratulations to Gary and Lacresia Gregory at 1213 Lamb selected as the May Yard of the Month.
The Gregorys say they enjoy mowing and like to have a well-kept yard. Their yard is a thick carpet of grass with small, neat flower beds. A vintage-style fence divides the front lawn with the backyard which also is well kept. .
Thank you to all those who submitted a yard for consideration. They included 805 Central, 810 Bennett, 406 Strong, 900 Zahara, 1500 Lance and 707 Lee. We appreciate the interest and we encourage you to take note of special yards and turn them in for June 26.
Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading begins June 6
The Bowie Public Library kicks off its summer reading program on June 6 with a two-month series of activities with the theme, “All Together Now.”
Library Director Beth Hiatt told the city council last week the focus is how all small things done to help in the community are worthwhile and impact its citizens.
Summer reading programs take place at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. Each Tuesday in June and July, except July 4. These programs are free and open to children through age 12.
June opens with “Patriotic Patty,” on June 6. The field day will follow on June 13 with bounce houses and water balloons. A beekeeper will visit on June 20 and the youngsters will create their own flower pots. On June 27 the kids will be making cards and fleece lap blankets for residents at Advanced Rehab.
July begins with movie day on July 18. On July 18 they will make snacks and create appreciation banners for the local fire and police departments. The series concludes with the popular Creature Teachers on July 25 with a variety of animals.
Children can pick up their reading logs at the library or on the first day.
Between June 5 and July 25 the library will be collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter. After the Creature Teacher the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona pool to open June 5
The Nocona Community Pool will open at 12:30 p.m. on June 5.
Daily admission is $3 per person with an individual season pass at $80 and a family pass for up to four people $180 and $30 for each person after four.
Hours will be 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The pool is operated by the Nocona Independent School District. Parties must be scheduled with Coach Nolan Lanham or Clancey Lanham. Message the pool Facebook or nolan.lanham@noconaisd.net.
