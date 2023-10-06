Summer reading goes to field day Tuesday

In just a few short weeks Jim Bowie Days will be upon us. Here are a few of the deadlines to keep on your schedule.

The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme, “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

Those wishing to enter the June 24 parade may submit their entry forms by 5 p.m. on June 16. Forms are available on the jimbowiedays.org website.

There is no fee to enter in one of four categories: Youth organization or sports team, civic organization or church, riding club and business. Horses, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride. Prizes will be awarded for winners in each category.

The Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, June 22-24, is one of the largest rodeos in Texas that encourages amateur athletes to compete with UPRA/TCRA sanctioned professionals.

This year’s added money totals $12,000. Books will be open on the UPRA Next Gen App at 9 a.m. on June 14 and close at 5 p.m. June 18.

Read about all the sign-up deadlines in your mid-week Bowie News.