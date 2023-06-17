NEWS
Texas smashes total jobs record
|Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the growing Texas workforce and the state’s robust jobs economy following the release of May employment data showing Texas again smashing all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force. Texas has now added more than 2.1 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership. “Texas’ robust economy stands apart as a model for the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are more Texans working than ever before, Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas has also smashed the record for total jobs 20 months in a row, proof that jobs grow and people prosper where free enterprise flourishes. With the Texas labor force now surpassing 15 million people and larger than the population in 46 states, we truly are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.” May employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas again setting new record highs:Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,918,700 as employers added 51,000 nonfarm jobs over the month.Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,393,000. Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,009,300. Texas again leads the nation for job creation over the last 12 months, adding 529,800 jobs and growing at a 4.0% annual rate, well above the annual growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2.7%. Governor Abbott also recently celebrated Texas as home to the most Fortune 500 corporate headquarters in the nation.
NEWS
Water line blows out Friday
The City of Bowie water crew was out in the 300 block of Greenwood Friday morning to address this six-inch water main blowout. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said it is uncertain what caused the break other than being an older line. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Switch goes out, takes down city hall communications
PHONES AND COMPUTERS OUT – Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reported that city hall phones and computers are out this morning after an internet switch went out in the system. They are awaiting the arrival of a new one, however, until that time the phones and computers are not working. Everything is operating at the finance department and police department.
NEWS
Fiery crash kills 3 Terral, OK residents
An early morning head-on collision 2.15 miles north of Ringgold Saturday morning took the lives of three Terral, OK residents.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 81 at 5:10 a.m. on June 10 reports Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc A. Couch, media communications officer.
Katelyn Beth Smoot, 32, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 traveling north on U.S. 81.
James Edward Echols, 78, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup south on U.S. 81. The preliminary DPS report states Smoot drove across the center stripe into the southbound lane colliding with the truck driven by Echols. The Echols’ truck was engulfed in flames after the collision, killing the driver and his passenger, Billy Ray Heron, 78.
All three people were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Stefanie Horton.
Units from the Nocona Fire Department responded to the scene. DPS Trooper Dreu A. Kirkland investigated the accident.
