Two-car wreck sends one to hospital

Members of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will address personnel issues, campus summer projects and recognize some state contest winners when they meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on June 15.

The meeting opens with recognition of the Bowie High boy’s golf team that placed third in the state tournament, and meeting the band students who competed at state solo and ensemble events, some bringing home medals.

As the school year wraps up, plans are already underway for the next one that will be here in early August. Department updates will be given by transportation, food service and custodial, maintenance and technology.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will give an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant update and a back-to-school plan for using those funds. Other administrators also will provide campus updates.

In action items the board will look at the Montague, Jack and Clay County Tax Appraisal District budgets for 2024, along with numerous Texas Association of School Board local policy updates.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will bring information on a question raised last month regarding course offerings and course weights.

A closed session is planned for personnel possibly naming a new basketball coach and the superintendent’s summative evaluation and possible action on a related salary addendum.