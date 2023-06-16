NEWS
Water line blows out Friday
The City of Bowie water crew was out in the 300 block of Greenwood Friday morning to address this six-inch water main blowout. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said it is uncertain what caused the break other than being an older line. (Courtesy photo)
Nelson drainage repair may top $3 million
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council voted this week to move forward with seeking bids for the drainage and street repair work in the area of Nelson, Mill, Lamb and Houston.
Mike Tibbetts, president of Hayter Engineering, met with the council Monday night to review what is projected to be more than $3 million repair.
This area is no stranger to flooding and damage as homes along the creek that flows from State Highway 59 east along Nelson, Lamb, Rock and Pillar have experienced water in their homes, as well as street damage. Unprecedented rainfall and no major repairs has only compounded the problems that flow downstream.
The one-block area from Mill East to Lamb has been closed since Aug. 21, 2022 when a section on the northside of the Nelson collapsed following heavy rain that created enough runoff to wash out a portion of Nelson Street and compromised the asphalt.
Wind, hail causes damage Thursday
Wind and hail caused damage across parts of Montague County Thursday evening as tornado warnings triggered sirens in the center and northern eastern parts of the county.
Throughout the day Thursday storm warnings for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadic activity were posted by Bowie and county emergency management groups.
Around 7 p.m. the posts went to a tornado warning as dangerous clouds moved across Stoneburg and Montague. Funnels were reportedly seen dipping in and out of the storm clouds.
There also was a reported funnel near Belcherville which prompted nearby Nocona to turn on its sirens.
Saint Jo and Nocona reportedly had large hail that damaged vehicles and property, plus heavy rain and wind.
Bowie had wind damage in the area of Bowie Plaza where a fireworks stand was blown over and large HVAC unit was found in the parking lot. A fence behind CVS also was damaged.
Electric power also went off in various locations around Bowie Thursday night. City hall also lost its phones and internet due to a damage switch on Friday.
Nocona Council finalizes NEDC requests
Members of the Nocona City Council handled a brief agenda of routine items Tuesday finalizing some economic development projects and getting updates on the budget process.
A request from Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall to use the H.J. Justin Community Room as a temporary branch voting location for the 2024 elections was approved.
