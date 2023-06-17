Wind, hail causes damage Thursday

Wind and hail caused damage across parts of Montague County Thursday evening as tornado warnings triggered sirens in the center and northern eastern parts of the county.

Throughout the day Thursday storm warnings for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadic activity were posted by Bowie and county emergency management groups.

Around 7 p.m. the posts went to a tornado warning as dangerous clouds moved across Stoneburg and Montague. Funnels were reportedly seen dipping in and out of the storm clouds.

There also was a reported funnel near Belcherville which prompted nearby Nocona to turn on its sirens.

Saint Jo and Nocona reportedly had large hail that damaged vehicles and property, plus heavy rain and wind.

Bowie had wind damage in the area of Bowie Plaza where a fireworks stand was blown over and large HVAC unit was found in the parking lot. A fence behind CVS also was damaged.

Electric power also went off in various locations around Bowie Thursday night. City hall also lost its phones and internet due to a damage switch on Friday.