Letter to the editor policy

The Bowie News welcomes letters on all subjects of general interest.

Letters must bear the handwritten signature of the writer and include an address and daytime phone number for verification. Names cannot be withheld.

Unless otherwise noted, the columns on The View, reflect the opinions of the writers and do not necessarily reflect those of The Bowie News.

Two full weeks must pass between subsequent letters from the same writer. Letters should be limited to 400 words. Longer letters will be accepted at the discretion of the editor.

Letters published will be selected based on accuracy, taste, importance and reader interest. Publication is not assured. Writers are cautioned to refrain from attacks upon individuals or businesses.

Any letters containing false, libelous, slanderous, out of context statements or unsubstantiated allegations of wrong-doing will be rejected.

The Bowie News reserves the right to reject any letter.

Letters of a political nature, i.e., general discussions on a bond election, regular election on a particular issue will be published up until one month before the election day. They will be considered on an individual basis.

Political endorsements of a particular candidate or issue or solicitations for a candidate or issue will be accepted as paid political advertisements to appear elsewhere in the paper.

The News reserves the right to reject any item the editor deems does not meet this criteria.

The View page does not accept thank-you letters, unless they are of a good Samaritan nature and apply to the general overall readership.

These items will be considered individually and published at the discretion of the editor.

Letters thanking people or businesses for supporting a fundraiser or other type of event will not be accepted for this page, but can be submitted as paid items for publication elsewhere.

Deadline for letters is noon on Thursday. The View page is published each Sunday in The Bowie News.

Send your signed letters – mail: The Bowie News, Box 831 , Bowie , Texas 76230 ; fax: 940-872-4812 or e-mail: bnews@sbcglobal.net.

Letters must include a day phone number for verification. Those that do not have contact information will not be published in the News.