SPORTS
Nocona VB takes part in Top of Texas Tourney
Nocona volleyball had a strong weekend at the Top of Texas volleyball tournament in Farmersville.
After Thursday’s pool play in which Nocona went 2-1, the Lady Indians played Class 4A China Spring Friday for the first time and lost 25-17, 10-25, 23-25. Ava Jophnson and Aubrie Kabisch each had eight kills and combined for 25 digs.
Setter Kasi Castro had 13 assistants and another 10 digs defensively. Jolie Rose had nine assists and 12 digs with Aubree Kleinhans digging out 10 balls and recording four assists.
SPORTS
Nocona VB loses to Brock
Nocona gave visiting Class 4A Brock everything it wanted in its volleyball season opener Aug. 12.
Unfortunately for the Lady Indians, the Lady Eagle volleyball team had a little more in the tank late and dealt Nocona a 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10, 15-12 loss at Nocona Middle School.
Brock got out to a quick 5-0 lead in the opener, but Jolie Rose and Raylea Bowles combined for bring the Lady Indians back to take an 8-6 lead. Ava Johnson broke things open for Nocona with a five-point serving run to take a 15-8 lead.
SPORTS
Area football teams scrimmage
Area football teams had their first scrimmages last week.
Nocona coach Jeff Hill said he was pleased with how things went against Chico and Era.
“They went well,” Hill said. “I told the kids we wanted to see energy and effort every play and they responded. Effort was the main thing we wanted each play and that’s something they gave.”
SPORTS
Bowie opens scrimmage season
Bowie went on its first road trip of the football season Aug. 15 to Fort Worth to face Carter-Riverside. The Jackrabbits had a solid hour and 10-minute scrimmage and soundly defeated the Eagles.
Bowie Coach Tyler Price said he got out of the players what he thought he would.
“The kids played well,” Price said. “They brought the energy here and that’s something they must do. We can’t bring it for them. We (the coaches) were excited and it was good to see that the players were as well. Hopefully it’ll be a sign of things to come.”
