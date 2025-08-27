Nocona VB takes part in Top of Texas Tourney

Nocona volleyball had a strong weekend at the Top of Texas volleyball tournament in Farmersville.

After Thursday’s pool play in which Nocona went 2-1, the Lady Indians played Class 4A China Spring Friday for the first time and lost 25-17, 10-25, 23-25. Ava Jophnson and Aubrie Kabisch each had eight kills and combined for 25 digs.

Setter Kasi Castro had 13 assistants and another 10 digs defensively. Jolie Rose had nine assists and 12 digs with Aubree Kleinhans digging out 10 balls and recording four assists.

