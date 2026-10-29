Discovering a ‘recipe’ for writer’s block

(Above: Friends around the campfire help On The Table writer Suzanne Storey to flesh out an idea for her column. Photo by Suzanne Storey.)

I’ve discovered if you want to interrupt a perfectly lovely evening around a campfire, just announce to your friends that you have a newspaper deadline and absolutely no idea what to write about.

That’s exactly what I did on a recent Saturday night.

It was one of those rare October evenings in North Texas when the weather finally seemed to understand what season it was supposed to be. The temperature had dipped into the 50s, the stars were brilliant, and there wasn’t enough wind to stir a leaf.

Campfire weather had arrived. And, of course, football season was in full swing.

We got to talking about how much things have changed since we were kids.

Read the full On The Table story in your Thursday Bowie News.