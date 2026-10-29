Enjoy a tangy, spicy Buffalo Chicken with Superfood Swap

(Feature Impact) When you’re craving a specific comfort food, other flavors just aren’t going to hit the spot the same way. The good news: It only takes one or two simple ingredient changes to satisfy your taste buds while leveling up the nutrition of a meal.

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For instance, if you’re jonesing for the zesty kick of buffalo sauce, your mind might initially go to pizza and wings. This Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweetpotatoes recipe featuring North Carolina Sweetpotatoes invites you to rethink that takeout order and enjoy the same bold, satisfying flavors in a more nutritious way. They’re a little sweet and a little spicy with savory chicken and creamy avocado stuffed jacket-style inside a nutrient-dense baked sweetpotato.

Sweetpotatoes – deliberately spelled as one word to better differentiate this unique root vegetable from traditional potatoes – are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. The American Diabetes Association even calls them a “diabetes superfood,” as they raise blood sugar more slowly than other starchy foods while allowing you to savor some natural sweetness. They’re also a great choice for athletes, thanks to complex carbohydrates that boost energy and nutrients that support endurance and recovery.

Find more ways to level up your favorite flavors at ncsweetpotatoes.com.

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweetpotatoes

Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

4 sweetpotatoes

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 1/2 cups buffalo sauce

1 avocado, diced

2 tablespoons diced chives

Preheat oven to 400 F. Place sweetpotatoes on lined baking sheet and use fork to pierce each one for venting. Bake 45 minutes, or until tender. Let sweetpotatoes cool slightly then use knife to gently cut each open lengthwise and crosswise. Use fork to lightly mash inside sweetpotatoes. In large bowl, combine shredded rotisserie chicken with buffalo sauce until evenly coated. Spoon buffalo chicken mixture into each sweetpotato. Top with diced avocado and chives.

SOURCE:

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission