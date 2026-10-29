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Hydrangeas are made for dancing
In case you haven’t noticed you have been living through an explosion of new varieties when it comes to hydrangeas. It’s been like a wonderful tsunami of shrubs that we could not have even dreamed about.
Today I looked at the Proven Winners online catalogue and there were 66 varieties.
Can you imagine how many there would be if you counted those from other producers too? So, this column will be like The Garden Guy ‘Pick Five’. These are five I am growing at my home that you need to know about.
As a kid I grew up in the Big Country of west Texas where the hydrangea was pretty much relegated to Mother’s Day gifts. I graduated from Texas A&M in 1981 and even then, the choices gardeners had was miniscule.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Discovering a ‘recipe’ for writer’s block
(Above: Friends around the campfire help On The Table writer Suzanne Storey to flesh out an idea for her column. Photo by Suzanne Storey.)
I’ve discovered if you want to interrupt a perfectly lovely evening around a campfire, just announce to your friends that you have a newspaper deadline and absolutely no idea what to write about.
That’s exactly what I did on a recent Saturday night.
It was one of those rare October evenings in North Texas when the weather finally seemed to understand what season it was supposed to be. The temperature had dipped into the 50s, the stars were brilliant, and there wasn’t enough wind to stir a leaf.
Campfire weather had arrived. And, of course, football season was in full swing.
We got to talking about how much things have changed since we were kids.
Read the full On The Table story in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Luminary Sunset Coral is magical
It is hard for me to imagine a more beautiful tall garden phlox than Luminary Sunset Coral. Tall garden phlox, also called summer phlox, is known botanically as Phlox paniculata.
Many of you can rejoice as Phlox paniculata is native to 36 states. It is considered perennial in zones 3-8.
We had no issues growing Phlox paniculata during my years as Director of University of Georgia’s Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens in Savannah, GA which is zone 9.
Luminary Sunset Coral is receiving quite the honor as it has been chosen as Proven Winners 2027 ‘Perennial of the Year.’ I mentioned that in last week’s column as a wonderful partner with Heart to Heart, Bottle Rocket next year’s ‘Caladium of the Year.’
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Heart to Heart Bottle Rockets burst in color
If you are growing Surefire Red begonias, white Diamond Snow euphorbia and Unplugged So Blue salvia it certainly stands to reason you need some rockets. In this case may I recommend Heart to Heart Bottle Rocket which was just announced as the Proven Winners 2027 ‘Caladium of the Year’.
You may be wondering why The Garden Guy is talking about caladiums in October? The reason is that now is the time to order to make sure you get these Award-Winning bulbs. The Garden Guy is habitually late in placing my order so please jump on it!
The Garden Guy and son James thought we were ahead of the curve with Heart to Heart, Bottle Rocket, but I just learned that it also won the People’s Choice Award and Best of the Best in 2018. It just goes to show that the Winter boys know a great caladium when we see one!
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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