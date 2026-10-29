Hydrangeas are made for dancing

In case you haven’t noticed you have been living through an explosion of new varieties when it comes to hydrangeas. It’s been like a wonderful tsunami of shrubs that we could not have even dreamed about.

Today I looked at the Proven Winners online catalogue and there were 66 varieties.

Can you imagine how many there would be if you counted those from other producers too? So, this column will be like The Garden Guy ‘Pick Five’. These are five I am growing at my home that you need to know about.

As a kid I grew up in the Big Country of west Texas where the hydrangea was pretty much relegated to Mother’s Day gifts. I graduated from Texas A&M in 1981 and even then, the choices gardeners had was miniscule.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.