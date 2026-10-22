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Luminary Sunset Coral is magical
It is hard for me to imagine a more beautiful tall garden phlox than Luminary Sunset Coral. Tall garden phlox, also called summer phlox, is known botanically as Phlox paniculata.
Many of you can rejoice as Phlox paniculata is native to 36 states. It is considered perennial in zones 3-8.
We had no issues growing Phlox paniculata during my years as Director of University of Georgia’s Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens in Savannah, GA which is zone 9.
Luminary Sunset Coral is receiving quite the honor as it has been chosen as Proven Winners 2027 ‘Perennial of the Year.’ I mentioned that in last week’s column as a wonderful partner with Heart to Heart, Bottle Rocket next year’s ‘Caladium of the Year.’
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Heart to Heart Bottle Rockets burst in color
If you are growing Surefire Red begonias, white Diamond Snow euphorbia and Unplugged So Blue salvia it certainly stands to reason you need some rockets. In this case may I recommend Heart to Heart Bottle Rocket which was just announced as the Proven Winners 2027 ‘Caladium of the Year’.
You may be wondering why The Garden Guy is talking about caladiums in October? The reason is that now is the time to order to make sure you get these Award-Winning bulbs. The Garden Guy is habitually late in placing my order so please jump on it!
The Garden Guy and son James thought we were ahead of the curve with Heart to Heart, Bottle Rocket, but I just learned that it also won the People’s Choice Award and Best of the Best in 2018. It just goes to show that the Winter boys know a great caladium when we see one!
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Camp Fire Red Ember has stunning debut
This summer the plant trials have been riotous in their displays of colors in the recipe section.
One that caught my eye this year was Merry Go Round which was full of colors from the hot side of the color wheel. One featured plant was Campfire Red Ember.
Red Ember is one of the three in the Campfire series. Campfire Marshmallow, Campfire Flame and Campfire Red Ember. They are known botanically as Bidens and are native to Mexico and the Southwest.
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Make the pan bigger, not the grocery bill
I don’t think any of us need the government to tell us groceries are expensive. We know it when we stand in the meat aisle and lower our standards real fast from 90% lean to 80% lean hamburger meat.
Still, the numbers are interesting.
According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report, grocery prices in July were 2.7% higher than they were a year ago. Beef is where things really hurt. Beef prices were up 9.4% from last July, and uncooked ground beef was up 9%.
Chicken, on the other hand, was actually down 2.7% over the same period, which makes it one of the better bargains in the meat case right now.
The BLS average-price survey puts a pound of ground chuck at $6.85 in July. Two years ago, in July 2024, that same national average was $5.47.
So maybe it is time to resurrect something our mothers and grandmothers understood very well.
Read the full On the Table feature in the Sept. 17 Bowie News.
Big-Pan Chicken Spaghetti
A pound of diced chicken can disappear beautifully through an entire pan of pasta.
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless chicken, diced
- 12 ounces spaghetti
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 can Rotel-style tomatoes
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 2 cups shredded cheese, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper
Cook spaghetti just until tender and drain.
Meanwhile, sauté diced chicken and onion until chicken is cooked through.
Mix spaghetti, chicken, soups, tomatoes, broth, garlic powder and 1 cup cheese. Spread into a greased 13×9 pan.
Top with remaining cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Have half a bag of frozen peas, broccoli or mixed vegetables lingering in the freezer? Throw them in. This is a forgiving recipe.
Serves 8 to 10.
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